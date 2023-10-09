BTC Primed for Major Run, Biggest DOGE Fan Elon Musk Scores New Record, Shibarium Boosts Shiba Inu's Network Growth: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories of the last weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) primed for major run if this "beautiful" pattern validates

In a recent post, Charles Edwards, crypto analyst and founder of Capriole Fund, shared a Bitcoin monthly chart, pointing to an interesting pattern , which, if validated, might ignite a run for the flagship crypto. Edwards called it "Bitcoin's four bumps and runs," adding that this cycle's bump and run reversal (BARR) is consistent with all prior cycles as BTC moves closer to the 2024 halving. Based on length, depth and duration, the analyst observed that the next 12 to 18 months should see the highest cycle returns. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $27,520, down 1.33%, per CoinMarketCap.

Biggest DOGE fan Elon Musk scores new record on X app

Apart from being the wealthiest man in the world and ruling the most innovative companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk can now boast another significant achievement . This time, it is linked to the X app (formerly known as Twitter), the platform which the centibillionaire purchased last October; according to recent data, Musk is now the world's most followed person, with the number of people subscribed to his X account surpassing the 159 million threshold. On top of these outstanding titles, Musk is also a vocal DOGE supporter, and his posts are known for often shifting the meme coin's price.

Shibarium boosts Shiba Inu's network growth with major transaction milestone

Within just 40 days of its full-scale launch, Shibarium has managed to reach an impressive milestone of surpassing three million completed transactions. This success highlights the project's quick development and extensive growth, establishing Shiba Inu's network as a major player in the blockchain industry. What fueled Shibarium's thriving ecosystem is BONE, SHIB ecosystem's governance token, as most transactions within the Shiba Inu blockchain involve this particular asset. With that said, BONE transactions on Shibarium have increased to an astonishing 200,000, highlighting its importance to the platform's functioning.

Ripple president breaks silence on company's big win