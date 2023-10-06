Binance Launches Elon Musk's X App’s ‘Crypto Rival’, CZ Spreads Word

Head of Binance exchange, CZ, has taken to the X social media platform to spread the word that he had just gave a start to content making on the new social media that is based within Binance – Binance Feed.

CZ stated that so far he has zero followers, so he invited everyone in the crypto community to go to Binance Feed and start following him. He promised that he “will follow early adopters aggressively”.

Just made my first post on @Binance Feed. 👇 You can too.



It's a new platform. As always, we welcome your feedback to improve it.



As I have 0 followers and followings now, I will follow the early adopters aggressively. Go there and follow me. 🙏https://t.co/ayIDdtS5ot — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) October 5, 2023

CZ’s post on Binance Feed says “Welcome to the global town square for crypto discussions.” Curiously, CZ has called it the “global town square” – the same way Elon Musk referred to Twitter many times in the course of his Twitter takeover, stating that he wants to give people back the freedom of speech.

It seems here that CZ is ambitious enough to start developing Binance Feed into an analogue of X app (formerly Twitter) in the cryptocurrency space and give the crypto community another significant stimulus to spend as much time on Binance as possible by making them engaged in discussion with each other.

This may significantly raise the popularity of Binance in the future not only as a crypto exchange but also as a “crypto social network”.

After finalizing the purchase deal with Twitter, Elon Musk this year added several major updates to the platform. In particular, he integrated long reads (basically, eliminating Twitter as a microblogging platform), added a live video feature, also planning to add audio messages in DM in the future and, rumors have it, that he intends to integrate a job hunting and dating sections too, turning X into an “everything app”, according to his vision.

It will be interesting to see if CZ will be taking steps to integrate similar features on Binance Feed. After Elon Musk began rebranding Twitter and add new features, Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta, launched “Threads” app on Instagram owned by Meta, hoping to copy Twitter into that platform.