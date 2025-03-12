Ethereum Risks Drop to $1,400, Mirroring 2020 Crash, Crypto Trader Warns

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, has experienced a significant price decline despite the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of Ethereum ETFs in 2024 and the addition of ETH to the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile in 2025.

The persistent drop in Ethereum’s price has sparked intense discussions among crypto traders, analysts, and hedge funds.

Crypto analyst and trader Ted Pillows warns that the worst may still be ahead for ETH, predicting a potential further decline to the $1,600–$1,400 range. He further supports this claim by highlighting that Ethereum’s current capitulation candle closely mirrors the historic March 2020 crash.

Ethereum’s potential to reach $10,000 remains plausible

Despite his bearish outlook, Ted Pillows remains optimistic that ETH could still surge to $10,000 within this cycle, representing a 530% increase from its current price of $1,880. However, his prediction is based solely on technical analysis, with no fundamental justification provided.

Meanwhile, U.Today recently reported that Ethereum ETFs recorded nearly $22 million in outflows, with BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHF) seeing the largest inflow.

In recent times, the Ethereum Foundation has made critical changes in response to notable community criticisms. Some of the changes made include overhauling the key leadership structures of the foundation and prioritising the utilisation of core Defi-Protocols such as Aave for the foundation's financial activities.

However, many notable stakeholders within the crypto community still continue to raise questions regarding the main cause of Ethereum’s underperformance this cycle. Critics argue that this has made Ethereum less usable compared to competitors like Solana.