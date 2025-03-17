Advertisement
AD

    XRP Keeps Outperforming ETH in Key Metric

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 7:35
    XRP's FDV remains above that of ETH
    Advertisement
    XRP Keeps Outperforming ETH in Key Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The fully diluted valuation (FDV) of the Ripple-linked XRP token has now remained above that of Ethereum (ETH) for several days.

    Advertisement

    The FDV metric takes into account both circulating and locked tokens. XRP would be above ETH in a hypothetical scenario where all tokens get released at current prices.

    That said, XRP is still not even close to catching up with Ether's market cap. At press time, the two tokens are valued at $229 billion and $139 billion, respectively. 

    HOT Stories
    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve
    Bitcoin (BTC) Must Break This to Reach $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Coming Closer to Bull Market, Solana (SOL) Death Cross Complications
    Top Cypherpunk Calls for Burning Quantum-Vulnerable Coins
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone

    XRP's FDV stands at $234 billion, with close to 42 billion tokens not being in circulation. 

    Advertisement

    According to Ripple's Q4 report, the total number of XRP tokens held by Ripple currently stands at nearly 4.5 billion. More than 38 billion XRP were locked in the company's escrow account.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Celebrates 5th Birthday: Details
    Sun, 03/16/2025 - 15:09
    Solana (SOL) Celebrates 5th Birthday: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Ripple unlocks a billion XRP tokens from the escrow on a monthly basis. Some of these tokens get sold or used for company operations. The lion's share of these XRPs get relocked into escrows.

    Meanwhile, Ethereum has a dynamic supply model, meaning that the total number of ETH tokens is not capped, as in the case with XRP. It can be either inflationary or deflationary based on specific market dynamics.

    Over the past month, the total Ethereum supply has grown by 0.72% with 71,170 tokens, according to data provided by ultrasound.money. This means that Ethereum is currently in an inflationary phase.

    It is not far-fetched to assume that XRP might end up surpassing Ethereum by market cap. The Ripple-linked token managed to briefly top the flagship altcoin back in 2018 following the release of xRapid.

    #Ripple News #Ethereum News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 5:50
    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 17, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Must Break This to Reach $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Coming Closer to Bull Market, Solana (SOL) Death Cross Complications
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Saudi CFO Summit 2025: Navigating Digital Change & Business Growth
    Supertrade Launches Proprietary Trading Platform Offering Up to $100K Funding for Global Traders
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Saudi CFO Summit 2025: Navigating Digital Change & Business Growth
    Supertrade Launches Proprietary Trading Platform Offering Up to $100K Funding for Global Traders
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Keeps Outperforming ETH in Key Metric
    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve
    Bitcoin (BTC) Must Break This to Reach $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Coming Closer to Bull Market, Solana (SOL) Death Cross Complications
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD