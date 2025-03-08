Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers continue their pressure after a few days of market bounce back, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 6.62% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is about to break the local support of $136.64. If it happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $135 mark soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. The price is approaching the important level of $130.65. If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $110-$120 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $116 level.

If the breakout happens, there is a chance to see a test of the vital $100 area.

SOL is trading at $136.65 at press time.