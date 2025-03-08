Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 8/03/2025 - 15:16
    Is rate of Solana (SOL) ready to bounce back?
    Sellers continue their pressure after a few days of market bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 6.62% over the past 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is about to break the local support of $136.64. If it happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $135 mark soon.

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. The price is approaching the important level of $130.65. If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $110-$120 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $116 level. 

    If the breakout happens, there is a chance to see a test of the vital $100 area.

    SOL is trading at $136.65 at press time.

