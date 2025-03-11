Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are keeping the pressure on, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the exception to the rule today, rising by 2.03%.

Despite today's growth, the rate of ADA keeps looking bullish. On the hourly chart, the price is near the local resistance of $0.7387. If the daily bar closes around that mark, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.76-$0.78 area.

A less bullish picture can be seen on the daily time frame. Even if the bar closes around current prices, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.66-$0.75 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price is far from key levels, which means there are low chances of seeing increased volatility soon.

ADA is trading at $0.7154 at press time.