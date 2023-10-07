Bitcoin (BTC) Primed for Major Run if This 'Beautiful' Pattern Validates

Sat, 10/07/2023 - 15:38
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin outperformed history in September, which bodes well for its performance in months ahead
Bitcoin (BTC) Primed for Major Run if This 'Beautiful' Pattern Validates
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto analyst and Capriole Fund founder Charles Edwards spotted an interesting pattern that might trigger a run for the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, if validated.

Edwards cites what he refers to as a "technically beautiful" pattern that has yielded returns for Bitcoin within a set time frame. He pointed out what he calls "Bitcoin's four bumps and runs" in a graphic chart.

According to him, this current cycle bump and run (BARR) is on track with all prior cycles as BTC heads toward the 2024 halving. Based on length, depth and duration, Edwards noted that maximum cycle returns are expected to occur over the next 12 to 18 months.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Chart Pattern Signals Possible Breakout to $40,000

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell to a low of $27,173 on Friday on news that the U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September, exceeding economist expectations.

However, the losses were short-lived, as Bitcoin swiftly recovered to slightly above $28,000. BTC was up 1.66% in the last 24 hours to $27,980 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin's short- and midterm outlook

Bitcoin outperformed history in September, which bodes well for its performance in the months ahead.

An insights report authored by Glassnode co-founders suggests that the market may be nearing the end of bears' control, but the environment remains volatile.

As stated in the analysis, maintaining the $27,000 level may be critical for Bitcoin's further upside. A stay above $27,000 may prevent bearish momentum from gaining traction and confirm the breakthrough of the prior range between $26,000 and $27,100.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price in October Foreshadowed by This Historical Pattern


In the short term, Bitcoin may consolidate between $27,000 and $27,500, with the possibility to test $26,700 when the price takes a breather, and then $27,800.

A retest of the lower end would not be the worst-case scenario, as a consolidation over $27,000 would signal the start of a full-fledged bullish trend and momentum.

In the medium term, if Bitcoin falls below $26,700, a retest of the $26,000 level is possible.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 7
2023/10/07 15:38
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Says XRP Ledger XLS-30 AMM Testing Completed, What's Next?
2023/10/07 15:38
Ripple Says XRP Ledger XLS-30 AMM Testing Completed, What's Next?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple CTO Comments on Elon Musk Proposed Move for X
2023/10/07 15:38
Ripple CTO Comments on Elon Musk Proposed Move for X
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide