OpenSea CTO Shares His Expectations From OS 2 Release

Advertisement

In a new version - OpenSea 2.0 - that went live in public testnet yesterday, Feb. 13, 2025, the once-largest NFT marketplace will merge the best practices of Web2 and Web3 verticals. It will also support operations with fungible crypto assets as well, CTO Nadav Hollander says.

OpenSea goes far beyond being NFT marketplace in new version

OpenSea, a top-tier digital collectibles trading platform, is on its way to becoming "the best product in crypto, full stop." Thus, in OpenSea 2.0 release, it will not be pigeonholed as an "NFT marketplace" only, CTO Nadav Hollander points out in his introduction to the new product on X.

a year ago, we smashed the reset button on our culture and rebuilt the product from the ground up. we set our sights on building not just the best NFT marketplace, but the best product in crypto, full-stop.



a sleek, seamless, and snappy pane of glass for discovering, trading,… https://t.co/MwHCFubQcd pic.twitter.com/ENz8i2NSOq — nadav (@NadavAHollander) February 13, 2025

In particular, a novel version of the once-dominant NFT marketplace will support managing fungible and non-fungible assets alike. Also, OpenSea will be focused on setting the standard for experiences with account abstraction across multiple chains.

Advertisement

As a result, the product will be inspired not only by prominent Web3 products but also by legendary Web2 apps, including the likes of Vercel and Linear.

Ideologically, it is a complete rewrite of the OpenSea tech design and architecture: the product was rebuilt from the ground up, CTO says.

As covered by U.Today previously, OpenSea launched its second version in public beta mode yesterday, on Feb. 13, 2025. The new release is live on 14 blockchains.

OpenSea's token airdrop now confirmed officially

Also, it comes with a reimagined fee model, feature-rich tooling and lowered commissions. The team also confirmed its plans to issue SEA token and airdrop it to community.

While the exact timeline of the drop and eligibility criteria will not be disclosed, the team highlighted that it would prioritize accounts with a long history of using the marketplace.

Also, it is already known that U.S. customers will be able to take part in the airdrop. The team is going to organize an eased and streamlined claim procedure, the foundation stated.