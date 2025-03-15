Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 15:21
    Has price of DOGE found local bottom so far?
    Buyers are more powerful than sellers at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has risen by 2.83% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local resistance of $0.1777. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes around the mentioned mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.18 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has continued rising after yesterday's bullish closure. However, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.1809. 

    If its breakout happens and the candle closes with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.19-$0.20 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar in terms of the $0.1481 level. If the closure happens far from it, the bounce back is likely to continue to the $0.20 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1765 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

