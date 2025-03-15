DOGE Price Prediction for March 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are more powerful than sellers at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 2.83% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local resistance of $0.1777. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes around the mentioned mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.18 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has continued rising after yesterday's bullish closure. However, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.1809.

If its breakout happens and the candle closes with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.19-$0.20 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar in terms of the $0.1481 level. If the closure happens far from it, the bounce back is likely to continue to the $0.20 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.1765 at press time.