XRP Price Prediction for March 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins from the top 10 list keep growing, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by almost 1% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is breaking the local support of $2.3176. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $2.28 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has fixed below the $2.4106 level.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the $2.20-$2.25 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $2.20-$2.50 is the most likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.3225 at press time.