    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 15:26
    Does price of XRP have enough strength for upward move?
    Most of the coins from the top 10 list keep growing, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by almost 1% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is breaking the local support of $2.3176. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $2.28 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has fixed below the $2.4106 level. 

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the $2.20-$2.25 area shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $2.20-$2.50 is the most likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.3225 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

