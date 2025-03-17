Saylor Will 'Break' Bitcoin Game, Legendary Angel Investor Says

Prominent American entrepreneur Jason Calacanis has predicted that Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor will "break" the Bitcoin game.

Calacanis has accused the charismatic billionaire of hijacking the leading cryptocurrency.

The angel investor believes that Saylor is causing significant damage to Bitcoin due to his massive buying and increasing centralization.

"Saylor’s relentless pumping of bitcoin, and his high-risk accumulation techniques, are damaging the bitcoin ecosystem and brand," Calacanis said earlier this month.

Calacanis has also predicted that Strategy's trailblazing debt-for-bitcoin strategy will eventually fail this year.

A not-so-impressive Bitcoin purchase

Earlier, Saylor announced Strategy's most recent $10 million Bitcoin purchase.

The relatively tiny sum has raised some eyebrows within the cryptocurrency community. Adam Cochran, a partner at Cinneamhain Ventures, described the most recent announcement as "painfully desperate." He has opined that Saylor is "the worst thing" to happen to Bitcoin.

Financial commentator Peter Schiff, who is known for his anti-crypto stance, has also mocked the most recent Bitcoin purchase. "Is that all you bought? Seems like you are running out of firepower," Schiff quipped.

Of course, Strategy continues to own close to 500,000 Bitcoins, which makes it the largest corporate of the leading cryptocurrency by an enormous margin.