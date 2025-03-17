Advertisement
AD

    Saylor Will 'Break' Bitcoin Game, Legendary Angel Investor Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 18:49
    Prominent American entrepreneur Jason Calacanis has accused Michael Saylor of hijacking Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    Saylor Will 'Break' Bitcoin Game, Legendary Angel Investor Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent American entrepreneur Jason Calacanis has predicted that Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor will "break" the Bitcoin game. 

    Advertisement

    Calacanis has accused the charismatic billionaire of hijacking the leading cryptocurrency. 

    The angel investor believes that Saylor is causing significant damage to Bitcoin due to his massive buying and increasing centralization. 

    HOT Stories
    Saylor Will 'Break' Bitcoin Game, Legendary Angel Investor Says
    $1.7 Billion Outflows Hit BTC, ETH, SOL for 5th Week, But Here's Survivor
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High

    "Saylor’s relentless pumping of bitcoin, and his high-risk accumulation techniques, are damaging the bitcoin ecosystem and brand," Calacanis said earlier this month. 

    Advertisement

    Calacanis has also predicted that Strategy's trailblazing debt-for-bitcoin strategy will eventually fail this year. 

    A not-so-impressive Bitcoin purchase 

    Earlier, Saylor announced Strategy's most recent $10 million Bitcoin purchase. 

    The relatively tiny sum has raised some eyebrows within the cryptocurrency community. Adam Cochran, a partner at Cinneamhain Ventures, described the most recent announcement as "painfully desperate." He has opined that Saylor is "the worst thing" to happen to Bitcoin. 

    Financial commentator Peter Schiff, who is known for his anti-crypto stance, has also mocked the most recent Bitcoin purchase. "Is that all you bought?  Seems like you are running out of firepower," Schiff quipped.

    Of course, Strategy continues to own close to 500,000 Bitcoins, which makes it the largest corporate of the leading cryptocurrency by an enormous margin. 

    #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 16:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Market 'Deleveraging': Bullish?
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 15:56
    'There Will Never Be a Better Bitcoin,' Says Anthony Pompliano
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Rules Over Followers: BYDFi’s Official Response to ExtraVOD’s False Allegations
    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rules Over Followers: BYDFi’s Official Response to ExtraVOD’s False Allegations
    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Saylor Will 'Break' Bitcoin Game, Legendary Angel Investor Says
    Bitcoin (BTC) Market 'Deleveraging': Bullish?
    'There Will Never Be a Better Bitcoin,' Says Anthony Pompliano
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD