Toobit Crypto Exchange Enhances Derivatives Trading in 2025: Review

Toobit is a fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange that offers both spot and derivatives trading, giving users more ways to trade and earn in the Web3 space.

Crypto exchanges can feel like a bit of a trade-off—you either get advanced features with a steep learning curve—or a beginner-friendly platform that lacks depth. So when we came across Toobit, a crypto exchange that strikes a balance between power and simplicity, we were pleasantly surprised. Built by industry veterans from Huobi, Bybit, and Xiaomi, Toobit offers feature-packed trading for both newcomers and seasoned pros.

We did the deep dive so you don’t have to. Our trial of the platform tells us that Toobit makes trading easier for traders of all experience levels; demonstrating at least within our limited testing, a safe, secure, and transparent experience for all cryptocurrency traders. The crypto derivatives exchange also offers the Toobit Earn module, powerful API integrations, and rewarding referral and bonus programs.

What is Toobit?

Launched in Q4, 2022, Toobit is a global multi-product cryptocurrency exchange with futures and spot trading dashboards, an Earn module, and an API for institutions and businesses.

Toobit is a one-stop cryptocurrency platform for secure and convenient trading on spot and derivatives crypto positions.

For derivatives trading, Toobit supports split and merged positions, catering to traders with different strategies.

The crypto derivatives platform is also one of the first exchanges to provide public proof of reserves, showing holdings of $94 million in USDC, Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH).

Toobit’s trading ecosystem includes copy trading, a trading bot toolkit, and demo trading

Toobit comes along with an Earn module for passive income opportunities.

New users can also benefit from referral initiatives and bonus programs, making it even more rewarding to trade on Toobit.

An all-in-one crypto exchange

Toobit is a global cryptocurrency exchange built for fast, secure, and cost-effective trading for both individuals and organizations. It supports spot and futures trading, copy trading , and AI-powered trading bots.

Toobit: Basics

Toobit is an award-winning global crypto trading platform that supports both futures and spot trading. Users can buy crypto with a card, trade using APIs, set up trading bots, copy other traders, and deposit funds into the Toobit Earn program.

New users can practice with Demo Trading, while experienced traders have access to advanced derivative tools.

Toobit also offers referral and affiliate programs, rewarding users based on their referrals' trading activity. Toobit demonstrates strong support for automated crypto trading with AI-powered tools like DCA bots, grid bots, and trading APIs.

Toobit: Instruments for crypto trading

We found that Toobit’s industry-leading toolkit is designed specifically for crypto derivatives trading. While many competitors offer just a single futures/contracts dashboard, Toobit goes further by supporting both Split Positions and Merged Positions, giving traders more flexibility and control.

In Split Position Mode, each order is managed separately, allowing traders to hold both long and short positions simultaneously. This makes it ideal for multi-strategy trading, as each position can be independently closed or adjusted. Experienced derivatives traders benefit from the added flexibility and strategic possibilities this mode provides.

For those who prefer a simpler approach, Merged Position Mode groups all orders in the same direction into a single position. While this mode is less flexible, it is much easier to manage, making it a great choice for newcomers in the trading space.

Regardless of the mode, traders can open positions with as little as $10, and enjoy competitive maker/taker fees starting at 0.0125%.

Toobit also offers a range of automated trading tools, helping users optimize their trading strategies with minimal effort. These include:

DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) strategies to manage volatility

AI-powered copy trading for mirroring expert trades

Dynamic trend trading for adjusting positions based on market trends

Institutional-grade tools for high-volume and professional traders

Toobit: Transparency and security

We see that Toobit follows top industry benchmarks and uses KYC checks wherever required by local laws. Every account is protected with a Security PIN and mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA). This includes SMS verification, email 2FA, and third-party authentication tools.

Toobit also uses AES-256 encryption and anti-phishing measures. If someone tries to log in from an unfamiliar device, the account owner will receive an instant alert.

The exchange was among the pioneers of public proof-of-reserves tracking, demonstrating ownership over $90 million in equivalent crypto backing the platform’s operations.

Toobit: Bonuses and referral program

Toobit offers bonus campaigns for new users and active promoters. New customers can receive welcome bonuses, deposit rewards, and trading fee discounts. From our evaluation, these incentives help make the onboarding process easier.

Toobit also has referral and affiliate programs. Users earn bonuses or commissions for each successful referral, based on the referred user's trading activity.

Bonus: Toobit in numbers

Here’s what has been accomplished by the team of Toobit since its launch in Q4, 2022, in terms of tech development and community management:

Exchange is available in 100+ countries.

200,000 traders are in Toobit communities, while the net userbase exceeds two million traders.

900+ trading instruments are available for newcomers and pros.

Daily trading volume exceeds $15 billion in equivalent.

Toobit interface is available in 11 world languages.

Toobit works together with 3,000 active influencers and KOLs in the Web3 sphere.

Toobit is one of the first exchanges to launch a dedicated Telegram Mini App. It also offers 24/7 customer support in multiple languages, including English, Indonesian (Bahasa), Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Dutch, Traditional Chinese (Mandarin), Russian, Vietnamese, and Spanish.

Closing thoughts: What makes Toobit stand out from competitors in crypto exchanges sphere?

All in all, our testing and discovery found Toobit to be a highly underrated cryptocurrency futures exchange that deserves a second look. It offers hundreds of trading pairs and various futures trading modes. The platform adheres to industry-leading security practices. As we can see, Toobit is extremely easy to use thanks to clear and minimalistic UX/UI.

An easy funding process is also set to lower the entry barriers for newcomers to crypto trading and streamline the processes for experienced traders.