Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bulls are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 15.92%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have found a local support level of $157.29. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth is likely to continue to the resistance of $179.47 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the level of $180.52. Until the rate reaches that mark, bears remain more powerful than bulls.

However, if the breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $200 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If the weekly bar closes above $175 and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $200-$225 area.

SOL is trading at $164.90 at press time.