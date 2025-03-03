Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 14:39
    Has Solana (SOL) accumulated enough energy to grow?
    The bulls are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 15.92%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have found a local support level of $157.29. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth is likely to continue to the resistance of $179.47 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the level of $180.52. Until the rate reaches that mark, bears remain more powerful than bulls.

    However, if the breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $200 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If the weekly bar closes above $175 and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $200-$225 area.

    SOL is trading at $164.90 at press time.

