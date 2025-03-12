Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are weaker than buyers today, according to CoinStats.

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 1.77% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the local resistance of $127.03. If the daily bar closes near that mark or above it, growth may continue to the $130 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating.

As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL has made a false breakout of the $116 level. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $140 range by the end of the month.

SOL is trading at $126.46 at press time.