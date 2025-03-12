Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 12:24
    Can rise of Solana (SOL) continue by end of week?
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 12
    Sellers are weaker than buyers today, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 1.77% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the local resistance of $127.03. If the daily bar closes near that mark or above it, growth may continue to the $130 area.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating.

    As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL has made a false breakout of the $116 level. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $140 range by the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $126.46 at press time.

