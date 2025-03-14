Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears continue their pressure after a slight bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by almost 1% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local resistance of $0.7299. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, growth is likely to continue to the $0.74 range.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is within yesterday's daily bar, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means sideways trading in the range of $0.70-$0.75 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is neutral. The rate is far from main levels, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. All in all, consolidation around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

ADA is trading at $0.7210 at press time.