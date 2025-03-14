Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 14:38
    How long is sideways trading of Cardano (ADA) going to last?
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears continue their pressure after a slight bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by almost 1% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local resistance of $0.7299. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, growth is likely to continue to the $0.74 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is within yesterday's daily bar, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 13
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 15:26
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means sideways trading in the range of $0.70-$0.75 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is neutral. The rate is far from main levels, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. All in all, consolidation around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

    ADA is trading at $0.7210 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 14:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge of 63% Breakout, Signals Popular Indicator
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 14:23
    XRP Price on Verge of 18% Rally If History Aligns: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge of 63% Breakout, Signals Popular Indicator
    XRP Price on Verge of 18% Rally If History Aligns: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD