Biggest DOGE Fan Elon Musk Scores New Record on X App

Owner of the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and a few other innovative tech companies, Elon Musk, has reached a new significant milestone on the X app recently — he is now the most followed person on it.

Musk's follower count surpasses 159 million

Now, Musk has surpassed the 159 million threshold of followers on this app. Musk is the world's wealthiest man with a net worth of $259 billion as of the start of September this year. Founder and former CEO of Amazon e-commerce giant Jeff Bezos comes second after Musk with $161 billion of net worth.

Image via X app

Besides, as was mentioned before, Elon Musk not only owns the X app but such companies as The Boring Company, Neuralink, as well as SpaceX and Tesla, so a lot of various people are interested in following Musk on X.

On top of that, he is a vocal Dogecoin supporter and used to shift the price of this original meme coin with his tweets (as X posts were referred to in the past). So a large part of his followers are DOGE fans. Just for comparison, the number of people who follow the official account of DOGE on X stands at 3.8 million. Co-founder of DOGE Billy Markus, known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on the X app, has 2.1 million followers.

SEC suing Musk for Twitter, Musk's improvements on platform

Currently, Elon Musk is engaged fighting back the SEC regulator that has sued him for not testifying about the Twitter purchase in September. Also, the regulatory agency is trying to find out if there had been any securities fraud on Twitter as Elon Musk began to buy shares of the company last year.

After he acquired Twitter and closed the deal in October last year, Musk has integrated several crucial updates on it, eliminating Twitter as a microblogging platform and rebranding it into "X." Now, users can publish long reads, share live videos and even do game streaming. Just the other day, Musk streamed playing Diablo 3 on his X account.

Besides, Musk introduced the Subscriptions feature, which allows content makers to receive monthly fees from their subscribers. All the funds go to content authors without X taking its percentage until an individual payout amount exceeds $100,000.