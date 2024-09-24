Darkex Crypto Exchange Launch, CEXes' Limitations, Crypto ETF Promises: Interview With Darkex COO Samet Eray Gündoğan

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launching a crypto exchange in 2024 is a challenge in terms of both segment evolution and dominant market sentiment. On the one hand, the crypto sphere looks more than saturated with CEXes of various types. On the other hand, blockchain markets are still struggling with the aftermath of the 2020-2022 bear recession.

All that being said, the team of Darkex decided to kickstart the grand opening in Q3, 2024. In an exclusive interview with U.Today, tech veteran Samet Eray Gündoğan, COO of the new exchange, shared the details of its strategy, motivation and even some killing features of Darkex.

U.Today: Hey, Samet, welcome to U.Today, and thanks for coming. Please tell us a little bit about your background in tech and crypto and, if possible, why you decided to launch the crypto exchange?

Samet Eray Gündoğan: Hello. I’ve been immersed in the cryptocurrency space for over 9 years, working in leading roles at various centralized exchanges (CEXs). My background is rooted in both tech and finance, with a passion for blockchain technology from early on. I witnessed the evolution of the crypto landscape, and while CEXs became vital gateways to digital assets, I saw limitations in scalability, security, and user experience that weren’t being addressed efficiently.

Launching Darkex stems from a desire to build a next-generation platform that is faster, more secure, and truly user-centric. I wanted to create a CEX that meets the needs of both institutional traders and everyday users, making digital asset trading more accessible without compromising on trust, transparency, or speed. My ambition is making Darkex a pioneer for Global Mass Adoption.

U.Today: Explain, please, what the name Darkex means.

Samet Eray Gündoğan: The name Darkex carries a dual meaning. First, "Dark" reflects the birth of the crypto and advanced privacy features we’re implementing. While we prioritize transparency in operations, we also want to protect the privacy of our users, which is critical in the cryptocurrency space. The term "Dark" is often used in crypto to signify secure, off-the-radar transactions, but we’re making it part of an above-board, fully compliant exchange experience.

"Ex" stands for Exchange, but also signifies excellence in execution, innovation, and experience. Darkex ultimately combines secure, advanced crypto trading with a seamless user experience, whether you're a retail investor or an institution. Built by crypto natives for crypto natives.

U.Today: When do you plan to have your grand launch?

Samet Eray Gündoğan: Our grand launch has been made in Q3 2024. We are currently in the final stages of the first phase. We are still testing and improving everyday, making sure the platform is bulletproof in terms of security, scalability, and compliance with global regulatory frameworks.

U.Today: Which campaigns do you plan to launch ahead of Darkex's public release?

Samet Eray Gündoğan: Ahead of our grand launch, we will be rolling out a series of campaigns to build anticipation and reward early users. For instance, in our referral program, users can invite others and earn USDT rewards based on sign-ups and trading volume.

We’re about to launch a leaderboard competition where top traders will be rewarded with high-value prizes like Apple products and substantial USDT bonuses.

For early adopters and testers, a select airdrop will incentivize those helping us fine-tune the platform during the beta phase.

Targeted content campaigns on Twitter, Instagram, and crypto-specific forums like Reddit and Telegram to build a community of early supporters.

Darkex COO Samet Eray Gündoğan

U.Today: Indicate five of the most annoying disadvantages of modern CEXes.

Samet Eray Gündoğan: High fees, poor user experience, lack of self-control, slow transaction times, lack of transparency.

U.Today: What will be special about Darkex? Which “killing features” do you want our audience to see?

Samet Eray Gündoğan: Darkex has made an ambitious entry into the industry. We are launching at a time when demand for secure, efficient, and user-friendly crypto exchanges is at an all-time high. In this context, we leverage United Chain Tech’s global presence to announce partnerships with international crypto and blockchain giants.

For example, we have partnered with Sumsub, the G2 leader for 2023, for identity verification and KYC processes. To enhance our users' trading experience, we’ve integrated MoonPay and Alchemy Pay’s unique payment infrastructures into our system. We are also expanding our global collaborations with partners like ChainUP, and these partnerships will continue to grow. Moreover, Darkex is committed to offering investment and custody services to institutional investors, as allowed by regulations in the markets where we operate.

We’re incredibly excited about Darkex, and we believe our approach brings something unique to the table. It’s not just about having the best tools or the lowest fees—it’s about creating a trading experience that’s smooth, intuitive, and tailored to what crypto users actually need.

Here are a few of the features that will set Darkex apart. First, it’s lightning-fast transaction speed. Speed is crucial, especially in a volatile market like crypto. Our low-latency trading engine is designed to ensure that your trades are executed in near real-time, even during periods of high market activity. Whether you're trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any of our other supported assets, you won't miss out due to platform lag. This is especially important for day traders and institutions who need reliable performance without delays.

Then, we established a transparent and low fees system. Whether you're depositing, withdrawing, or making a trade, what you see is what you get—no surprises when you move your funds. We believe in flat, predictable fees.

We enabled a number of built-in privacy solutions. Darkex offers advanced privacy features for those who want enhanced transaction anonymity. We respect your need for confidentiality while staying fully compliant with global regulations. This means you get to trade with the privacy you want without worrying about compromising on security or compliance.

We bet big on seamless mobile experience. While many exchanges focus on their desktop versions, mobile trading is growing rapidly. With Darkex, we’ve prioritized our mobile app to provide the same powerful trading tools and experience as our desktop version. Whether you’re on the go or at home, you can seamlessly manage your trades, monitor markets, and interact with your assets.

Last but not the least, we’re running real-time support and user education programs.

We know that crypto can be complex, and users often have questions—whether it's about market trends, using the platform, or general trading strategies. Darkex will provide 24/7 customer support with real people who are trained to solve issues quickly and effectively. In addition, we’ll offer a rich library of educational content, including beginner tutorials and advanced strategy guides to help users of all levels grow their crypto knowledge.

Our goal at Darkex is to make trading as straightforward as possible without sacrificing any of the powerful features traders expect. We’re committed to creating a platform that is fast, secure, transparent, and accessible to all levels of users.

U.Today: What are some key points of the Darkex 2024-2025 roadmap?

Samet Eray Gündoğan: Our roadmap for 2024-2025 is designed to ensure sustainable growth and continuous innovation at Darkex. Here are the main highlights. In 2024, we’re laser-focused on public launch.

After months of hard work, this marked the full-scale launch of the Darkex platform with support for multiple cryptocurrencies, fiat on-ramps, and key trading features like staking and liquidity trading. Our initial campaigns will focus on community-building through referral programs, giveaways, and trading competitions. We brought something new to the table and we are serving 360 degrees of the crypto.

In 2025, we plan to expand into more advanced trading products, including margin and futures trading improvements, as well as introducing our institutional API support for institutional traders. We're also exploring partnerships with liquidity providers to ensure our users always have the deepest, and the most reliable liquidity.

Throughout 2024-2025, regulatory compliance will be a top priority. We’re actively working with regulators in various jurisdictions to ensure that Darkex operates in a fully compliant manner across major regions. We are ready for global mass adoption.

Darkex adopts global security standards, including biometric security modes, educating users about blockchain and crypto culture through ‘Darkex Academy’, sets a new standard for trading experience, and supports multiple fiat currencies to cater to the global crypto community. As part of our efforts to operate as a crypto asset service provider in Turkey, we may be taking the necessary steps to comply. Our goal is to offer a secure, reliable, and feature-rich platform that adapts to the ever-evolving needs of the crypto market. Darkex is ready for global mass adoption.

U.Today: Let’s proceed to the broader context. Regarding the crypto segment, what can you say about 2024?

Samet Eray Gündoğan: 2024 is shaping up to be a monumental year for the cryptocurrency industry, and we expect significant changes both from a retail and institutional perspective.

On the institutional side, we’re seeing more interest than ever before. Large financial institutions are increasingly warming up to crypto, and with the approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in major markets, there is a surge in institutional participation. These ETFs will provide traditional investors a gateway into the crypto space, without them having to directly hold assets. As a result, we expect liquidity and market stability to increase. And SOL ETF: why not?

Another key trend will be the maturation of crypto regulations. As regulatory frameworks become clearer, especially in markets like the U.S. and Europe, we’ll see more institutional players feeling confident about entering the space. Hedge funds, family offices, and even traditional asset managers will likely increase their crypto exposure, driving both adoption and innovation.

On the retail side, the Bitcoin halving in 2024 was exciting. Historically, halvings have been followed by bull runs, and we expect this to be no different. DeFi and NFT sectors will continue to grow, but with more refined use cases and platforms that cater to mass adoption. Layer 2 solutions will also play a significant role, making blockchain transactions faster and more scalable, improving overall user experience for everyday applications.

U.Today: What will be next for the crypto ETFs sphere?

Samet Eray Gündoğan: Regulatory approval in major markets like the U.S. and Europe is getting closer. This will bring more institutional capital into crypto and significantly improve liquidity. After BTC and ETH, we’ll likely see a wave of altcoin-based ETFs, focusing on leading projects in DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse.

U.Today: What is your main goal for the next bull run?

Samet Eray Gündoğan: We are focused on building a secure, user-friendly ecosystem that empowers investors at every stage of their journey. We aim to provide new and experienced investors with the tools, educational resources and support they need while putting security at the core of everything we do. Today, Darkex operates with a 250-person team spread across South Asia, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and MENA, all dedicated to prioritizing user experience. We have more than 100 employees working in our Georgia and Albania offices and are active in our European locations. Soon, we will centralize all teams in Dubai, from where we will manage our global services.

Our main goal for the next bull run is to establish Darkex as a top 10 global cryptocurrency exchange. We aim to onboard 1,000,000+ active users within the first 12 months post-launch, achieve deep liquidity for major trading pairs, and become a go-to platform for institutional traders. We'll also focus on launching Darkex Institutional Crypto Services, innovative staking and yield products, maximizing user engagement and capitalizing on bullish market sentiment.