    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 15:14
    How long is sideways trading of Ethereum (ETH) going to last?
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 17
    Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative; however, some coins are stuck in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $1,918. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1,950 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $1,963 level. 

    If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the vital $2,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, one should focus on the nearest level of $1,800. If its breakout happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $1,700 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,900 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

