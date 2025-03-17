Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative; however, some coins are stuck in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $1,918. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1,950 zone.

On the daily time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $1,963 level.

If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the vital $2,000 area.

On the weekly chart, one should focus on the nearest level of $1,800. If its breakout happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $1,700 range.

Ethereum is trading at $1,900 at press time.