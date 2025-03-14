Advertisement
AD

    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride, one-stop blockchain ecosystem for DeFi, NFT and crypto payments, starts series of massive upgrades as new crypto enthusiasts join NST presale
    Advertisement
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Nebula Stride (NST), a comprehensive ecosystem of Web3 products designed to reimagine digital finance, kicks off an array of massive upgrades. The Nebula Stride (NST) presale welcomes more and more investors interested in benefiting from an ever-growing suite of offers.

    Presale update and migration to Base: Nebula Stride shares upgrade details

    Nebula Stride (NST), a 360° ecosystem of digital economy products, announces the start of a massive upgrade of its tech design, community building strategy, presale offering and products suite.

    First and foremost, Nebula Stride decided to migrate its key token, NST, a core element of the platform’s economics and the backbone of its community design to the new blockchain, Base. Base is an EVM layer-2 solution on the top of Ethereum (ETH). Supported by Coinbase, the U.S.-largest exchange Base is the fastest-growing smart contracts platform of 2024-2025. 

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    Peter Schiff Warns Michael Saylor About What Will 'Eat Bitcoin'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops Critical Alert, Here's Reason
    Bitcoin Back to $10,000? - Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Reveals Gloomy Prospect

    NST migration toward Base is set to make the entire platform and its presale more cost-effective, comfortable and user-friendly. It is significantly reducing fees for users and expanding possibilities for future development.

    Advertisement

    As the presale is now running on Base, investors should join it with their Base-centric cryptocurrency wallets. At the same time, no action is required from investors who supported Nebula Stride’s NST on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain:

    For users who purchased the token on the Ethereum network, no claim is required: NST tokens will be automatically credited to your addresses on the Base network.

    In the coming releases, the platform will also expand to new groups of blockchains. Within the EVM ecosystem, NST will be available on Tron (TRX), while major non-EVM blockchains Solana (SOL) and The Open Network (TON) are also expected to join the NST ecosystem.

    Crypto credits are on way to Nebula Stride

    Besides that, Nebula Stride (NST) is nearing the release of cryptocurrency loans. The upcoming on-chain loan feature will be available to all holders of NST tokens.

    Cryptocurrency loans or credits will be integrated into the holistic ecosystem of products Nebula Stride (NST) is developing to completely eliminate the need for legacy Web2 banking institutes. Right now, the crediting instruments are undergoing stringent internal stress testing. 

    In its official statements, the team highlights that many more announcements in Q1-Q2, 2025, will be shared with the community via the official project’s XDiscord and Telegram channels. 

    Nebula Stride (NST) presale onboards fresh cohort of investors

    In general, the team of Nebula Stride (NST) inches closer to the complete overhaul of the protocol’s offering and tech architecture. The details of coming upgrades are yet to be disclosed. 

    Meanwhile, more and more investors are joining the NST presale campaign. The presale for NST token is running on the dedicated webpage by the Nebula Stride team. In the current phase of the presale, NST tokens are available at $0.02 per NST. 

    The next stage of the presale campaign will bring the increase of the NST price to $0.025, per the official schedule shared by the team. 

    Related
    Nebula Stride (NST) Pre-Sale Altcoin Offers New Opportunities for Fintech System
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 16:00
    Nebula Stride (NST) Pre-Sale Altcoin Offers New Opportunities for Fintech System
    Guest AuthorGuest Author

    As covered by U.Today previously, Nebula Stride (NST) is offering a complete rewrite of the existing DeFi, NFT and RWA tokenization segments. Thanks to its comprehensive design, Nebula Stride (NST) is attempting to address all challenges of modern fintech and tokenization verticals.

    Now issued on Base, NST, Nebula Stride's (NST) core native cryptocurrency, is equipped with plenty of in-app utilities designed to unlock the full potential of the project for community and investors globally.

    #NebulaStride

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 15:49
    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 15:31
    XRP Flips Ethereum in Fully Diluted Valuation, Here's Implication
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    XRP Flips Ethereum in Fully Diluted Valuation, Here's Implication
    Peter Schiff Warns Michael Saylor About What Will 'Eat Bitcoin'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD