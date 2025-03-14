Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Nebula Stride (NST), a comprehensive ecosystem of Web3 products designed to reimagine digital finance, kicks off an array of massive upgrades. The Nebula Stride (NST) presale welcomes more and more investors interested in benefiting from an ever-growing suite of offers.

Presale update and migration to Base: Nebula Stride shares upgrade details

Nebula Stride (NST), a 360° ecosystem of digital economy products, announces the start of a massive upgrade of its tech design, community building strategy, presale offering and products suite.

First and foremost, Nebula Stride decided to migrate its key token, NST, a core element of the platform’s economics and the backbone of its community design to the new blockchain, Base. Base is an EVM layer-2 solution on the top of Ethereum (ETH). Supported by Coinbase, the U.S.-largest exchange Base is the fastest-growing smart contracts platform of 2024-2025.

NST migration toward Base is set to make the entire platform and its presale more cost-effective, comfortable and user-friendly. It is significantly reducing fees for users and expanding possibilities for future development.

As the presale is now running on Base, investors should join it with their Base-centric cryptocurrency wallets. At the same time, no action is required from investors who supported Nebula Stride’s NST on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain:

For users who purchased the token on the Ethereum network, no claim is required: NST tokens will be automatically credited to your addresses on the Base network.

In the coming releases, the platform will also expand to new groups of blockchains. Within the EVM ecosystem, NST will be available on Tron (TRX), while major non-EVM blockchains Solana (SOL) and The Open Network (TON) are also expected to join the NST ecosystem.

Crypto credits are on way to Nebula Stride

Besides that, Nebula Stride (NST) is nearing the release of cryptocurrency loans. The upcoming on-chain loan feature will be available to all holders of NST tokens.

Cryptocurrency loans or credits will be integrated into the holistic ecosystem of products Nebula Stride (NST) is developing to completely eliminate the need for legacy Web2 banking institutes. Right now, the crediting instruments are undergoing stringent internal stress testing.

In its official statements, the team highlights that many more announcements in Q1-Q2, 2025, will be shared with the community via the official project’s X, Discord and Telegram channels.

Nebula Stride (NST) presale onboards fresh cohort of investors

In general, the team of Nebula Stride (NST) inches closer to the complete overhaul of the protocol’s offering and tech architecture. The details of coming upgrades are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, more and more investors are joining the NST presale campaign. The presale for NST token is running on the dedicated webpage by the Nebula Stride team. In the current phase of the presale, NST tokens are available at $0.02 per NST.

The next stage of the presale campaign will bring the increase of the NST price to $0.025, per the official schedule shared by the team.

As covered by U.Today previously, Nebula Stride (NST) is offering a complete rewrite of the existing DeFi, NFT and RWA tokenization segments. Thanks to its comprehensive design, Nebula Stride (NST) is attempting to address all challenges of modern fintech and tokenization verticals.

Now issued on Base, NST, Nebula Stride's (NST) core native cryptocurrency, is equipped with plenty of in-app utilities designed to unlock the full potential of the project for community and investors globally.