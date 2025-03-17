Ripple v. SEC Nearing End? XRP Lawyer Reacts to Fresh Rumors

Not official, not confirmed, but impossible to ignore: the idea that Ripple's legal war with the SEC is entering its final chapter is rippling through the crypto space.

The latest spark? A claim from prominent crypto figure Andrew "AP_Abacus" Parish, who says two SEC sources believe the case is "very close to being over." If that is true, the implications could be bigger than anyone expected.

There is talk that XRP could not only survive this case but emerge with a new identity. Commodity status is now a serious consideration, something that would take it out of the SEC's jurisdiction and into the hands of the CFTC.

Given that the case began with XRP being labeled an unregistered security, it is a shift few saw coming.

Then there is the money. Ripple was once looking at a fine of nearly $2 billion. That number has already dropped to $125 million in 2024, and now sources say the final number could be reduced even further - "greatly reduced" was the phrase used.

If true, that is a big win for Ripple, both financially and in terms of regulatory precedent.

But the biggest sign that something's changing? The SEC itself. Leadership changes at the agency have brought a new level of awareness. This case, how it ends and how it is handled will matter for years to come. The SEC seems to know that whatever decision it makes here could define its approach to crypto for the near future.

No official word yet, but this much is clear: people are paying attention. One of the most notable reactions came from John Deaton, an attorney representing XRP holders. His response? Just an eye emoji - minimal, but loaded with meaning.