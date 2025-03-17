Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 15:49
    Dogecoin facing big price test as market awaits next move
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently at a critical juncture as it faces a big price test. According to crypto analyst Ali, DOGE is "at the edge," with the question now whether Dogecoin will break out or stand firm.

    Advertisement

    Ali shared a Dogecoin weekly price chart that showed price trading in an ascending channel, a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting a series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs. When in the channel, prices are expected to bounce off both upper and lower boundaries; the more such reversals occur, the more reliable the pattern.

    Ali’s analysis shows that Dogecoin rebounded when it touched the trendline support of the ascending channel. This instance was seen from 2020 to 2021, giving bullish traders hope for a rally if history repeats itself.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Very Rare Death Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Very Rare Death Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    $1.7 Billion Outflows Hit BTC, ETH, SOL for 5th Week, But Here's Survivor
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition

    Currently, DOGE has touched the trendline support, which has previously served as a potential launchpad for an upward move. However, the market remains uncertain, and the next few days might be crucial in determining where Dogecoin trends next.

    Potential scenarios

    If DOGE successfully holds the support level with a range near $0.16, a rally toward higher resistance levels may be in the cards. Ali's chart highlighted a target of $6.33.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While positive expectations remain on the ascending channel pattern, it should be borne in mind that just like all the other patterns, channels might be prone to false or premature breakouts, which means that prices may retreat back into the channel.

    On the other hand, a breakdown below the trendline support might set off a bearish move, perhaps resulting in losses for traders. Dogecoin recently found support at $0.143, which corresponds to the SMA 200 on the weekly chart.

    As it is, the market is closely watching the charts to see if the bulls will seize control and kickstart a fresh uptrend for the Dogecoin price.

    #Dogecoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 15:43
    Standard Chartered Dramatically Reduces Ethereum (ETH) Price Target
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 15:43
    $1.7 Billion Outflows Hit BTC, ETH, SOL for 5th Week, But Here's Survivor
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios
    Standard Chartered Dramatically Reduces Ethereum (ETH) Price Target
    $1.7 Billion Outflows Hit BTC, ETH, SOL for 5th Week, But Here's Survivor
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD