Advertisement
AD

    XRP on Verge of 50% Death Cross Crash: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 14:53
    XRP will lose 50% of price if this death cross plays out
    Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of 50% Death Cross Crash: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The popular cryptocurrency XRP may be facing a severe 50% crash from its recent price. While not set in stone, like everything in this market, at least such a possibility signals a death cross pattern that has formed on the price chart of XRP on a two-day time frame. 

    Advertisement

    What happened is that the 23-day moving average crossed the 50-day moving average from above to below, forming a death cross - a bearish formation that is considered a grim event that precedes a price correction. 

    Related
    $3 for XRP: Here's What's Needed for Price
    Sun, 03/16/2025 - 12:34
    $3 for XRP: Here's What's Needed for Price
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    If we take this as a given, it could mean that the price of XRP will fall, and looking at the chart, it appears that the potential for a decline could be as high as 50%, with the 200-day moving average acting as a possible support. 

    Advertisement

    And this price curve is currently stretched at $1.11, while XRP is trading slightly below the $2.30 level. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    It is worth noting that on other major time frames, things do not look so bad for the third largest cryptocurrency. 

    For example, on the daily time frame, the 200-day moving average for XRP is at $1.66, which is 26.27% below the current price. On the weekly chart, the price of XRP recently tested the 23-day moving average at around $2 and saw a big bounce of 18.84%. 

    Related
    Legendary Angel Investor Says XRP 'Controlled by a Few Individuals'
    Sun, 03/16/2025 - 10:36
    Legendary Angel Investor Says XRP 'Controlled by a Few Individuals'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    On the one hand, the two-day time frame is rather exotic and may need more study for the determination of a concrete conclusion. 

    On the other hand, XRP still looks rather bearish on other time frames at the moment, and while the correction may not be as severe as 50%, there is still room to fall.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 13:38
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnesses Epic 400% Spike in Activity: Bullish?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 13:16
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $1 Million? Samson Mow Reveals Timeline
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP on Verge of 50% Death Cross Crash: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnesses Epic 400% Spike in Activity: Bullish?
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $1 Million? Samson Mow Reveals Timeline
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD