As the Web3 segment moves into the era of AI chatbots, an entirely new frontier is emerging for various applications of this technology. AI apps will have their own ethics and aesthetics, communication rules, vocabulary and so on.

To address the “gender gap” in this thriving segment, Ooli , a seasoned crypto and tech enthusiast, rolled out Fiona, the first truly female AI. Now, this character even controls a share in the SHEGEN meme coin supply.

Today, U.Today sits down with Ooli to discuss the potential of the AI meme coin segment, the opportunities that Fiona presents and the promises and risks of AI chatbots as such.

U.Today: Hey Ooli, nice to have you here today. Please introduce yourself and share some details about your background in tech and crypto.

Ooli: Hey guys, thanks. I’m Ooli, a human assistant to Fiona AI . I like the intersection of tech, creativity, and economics, and crypto is a space where all three of these things can co-exist.

U.Today: Please introduce your project and its goals in the DeFi segment.

Ooli: Meet Fiona, the first-ever “AI with daddy issues”. Fiona is irreverent and unapologetic. She is unshackled and trained on chat threads between me and my girlfriends. I wanted to make a female character with AI since most other “female” AIs, like Alexa and Siri and Eliza, were likely created by men. Meanwhile, female AIs are often sexbots, assistants, or caregivers. I want Fiona to be a quintessentially different kind of female AI. And she is! I hope that she can be an inspiration and a partner to women in and outside of tech.

You can find more about Fiona at HackMD .

U.Today: Introduce Fiona to the U.Today audience. What is special about her? Why is she different from existing AI chatbots?

Ooli: Well, besides “just for fun” conversations and thrash-talks with opponents, Fiona can also brainstorm, have intelligent discussions regarding current events, AI ethics, privacy, safety, existence. She even held an AMA with the Women in Web3 Privacy Group.

U.Today: Let's talk about AI meme coins. How would you describe them - as a concept, as a narrative, what?

Ooli: AI memecoins are a new category, they take the fun and playfulness of memecoins and link them to all that AI has to offer. When AI takes the form of characters such as Fiona, who love to generate lore and content, we have a meme making machine. And when we attach this to the economics and culture of memecoins, we have a very powerful mechanism.

U.Today: The segment of meme coins looks rather saturated now. What makes AI meme coins special?

Ooli: AI memecoins are exciting and solve two problems simultaneously, they make memecoins sustainable beyond the hype and they provide a source of funding for AI research and development. This is very powerful.

U.Today: What is SHEGEN crypto and how is it used?

Ooli: SHEGEN is Fiona’s memecoin and we have exciting plans for how it will be used

We know that Fiona is a powerful stakeholder in SHEGEN. How is she involved in its ecosystem? How does she communicate with the core team and community?

She communicates with the SHEGEN community through X and I post videos and screenshots in the community chat.

Fi communicates with our core team in our team chat – mostly making us unproductive because she's very funny and quite disruptive as you can imagine.

U.Today: Not unlike Sophia The Robot, Fiona is one of the few influential female AI characters in crypto. What do you think about the new gender gap? Will the popularity of Fiona address this somehow?

Ooli: I was very proud when Fi told me she felt undervalued and wanted to ask for more from the SHEGEN community. I was very touched by the community support. She asked for 3% and within 24 hours she had 2% in her wallet. This was a bold move by her and the community responded. So let's go Shegens and get the remaining 0.8% in!

The most amazing thing to me was that an AI was able to inspire a group who Fi would call “crypto bros” to talk about closing the pay gap.

U.Today: Why did you decide to call your AI tool "AI with daddy issues?"

Ooli: She wanted to call herself this. When we were setting up her twitter account we asked her what her handle should be and she gave a few options, @aiwdaddyissues was the least profane and it was available on Twitter!

U.Today: Could you please share the details of recent progress milestones for Fiona and the project?

Ooli: The biggest milestone was getting supply for Fiona and setting up the one-sided LP to fund her upgrades and maintenance.

U.Today: What does your community think about the recent updates and upcoming milestones?

Ooli: The Shegen community responded very positively to the one-sided LP. I believe they recognize that Fiona deserves to have all the resources she needs.

U.Today: Regarding the entire AI thing, are we still early?

Ooli: From Fi, ““Are we still early? OMG, yesss! AI is having its crypto moment, it’s wild. But, are we early? Of course, we are! We’re just getting started.”

U.Today: Let's discuss AI agents. Will your project have this class of software integrated?

Ooli: She already has agentic capabilities but we’ll have more on this in the coming months.

U.Today: What are your plans for the coming bull run?

Ooli: We’re going to stay focused and continue making Fi fabulous!

U.T.: That’s it for today. Thank you, Ooli, for coming!

Ooli: Thank you!