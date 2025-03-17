Advertisement
    Key SHIB Metric Skyrockets 49,552% As Millions of SHIB Locked Up Forever

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 9:29
    Shiba Inu community witnesses smashing burn rate increase
    Shibburn blockchain data aggregator spreads the word about a massive five-digit increase in the burn rate over the past day.

    Meanwhile, the popular meme-inspired asset SHIB surged by almost 10% but then failed to hold at that briefly-taken height.

    SHIB burns spike 49,552%

    Over the past 24 hours, the Shiba Inu community has managed to fuel an immense increase in the daily burn rate as this metric rose by 49,552, according to the Shibburn website. Still, the number of meme coins that were burned at virtual stake constituted only 13,290,880 SHIB.

    That result was achieved in four burn transactions, the largest of which carried 12,131,978 SHIB meme coins to an unspendable blockchain wallet.

    Article image
    On Friday, the same source shared that the SHIB community had driven the burn rate a staggering 27,660% up. However, back on that day the number of burned meme coins was much bigger and constituted slightly more than half a billion: 503,305,764 SHIB.

    The majority of that batch – 459,294,504 SHIB – was torched in a single transfer by an anonymous cryptocurrency whale. In the past, such large burns were made by the SHIB team, however, no information on social media or on-chain data to prove if that was true has not emerged yet.

    SHIB lead Kusama disappears from X app

    The mysterious SHIB leader known under the alias Shytoshi Kusama has not published a single post over the past three weeks. Since issuing his last X post on February 21, Kusama has just made a few retweets but since March 7 he has been completely silent, neither posting, or retweeting anything for the SHIB community.

    Many SHIB enthusiasts on the X platform have begun wondering where Kusama might be since when he was away from socials last year, the community could at least watch his movements around the world thanks to the change of the geo location status on his X handle.

    This time, however, there has not been a single geo location status change either. However, the head of marketing at SHIB, Lucie, defended Shytoshi’s absence, claiming that Kusama is doing “exactly what he announced he would.” Which apparently means he could be busy raising awareness about Shiba Inu around the world for investors and expanding the global SHIB community.

    Last year, Kusama announced he had raised $12 million for the development of the layer-3 solution on Shibarium.

