Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Big Win

Fri, 10/06/2023 - 10:40
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple President Monica Long reflects on crypto company's groundbreaking milestone
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Ripple, the fintech powerhouse, has earned its place on the prestigious Fintech 100 list for 2023, as announced by CBInsights. This recognition highlights the crypto company's role in modernizing cross-border payments, integrating cutting-edge technology with financial solutions, like blockchain and XRP.

Monica Long, President of Ripple, expressed her profound honor at being featured on the exclusive list of the top 100 most promising private global fintech companies. Her statement underscored the company's remarkable achievements throughout 2023, emphasizing the robustness and maturity of Ripple's business operations, lauding the dedication of the powerhouse team behind the success.

Adding to its accolades, Ripple secured yet another significant triumph by clinching the top honor of Payments Association in collaboration with Mastercard. This esteemed recognition applauds the crypto company's pioneering initiatives in leveraging digital currencies and assets within the financial services sector, reaffirming its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

However, the most significant victory for Ripple this year came in the form of a successful resolution in the widely followed XRP case against the SEC. The court's dismissal of the appeal marked a crucial triumph for Ripple, underlining the clarity of its position in the legal landscape.

Monica Long's remarks shed light on the company's strategic approach and the dedication of its team, emphasizing Ripple's resilience and maturity as a business entity within the fintech and crypto industry.

article image
