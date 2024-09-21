Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, but There's Catch

Advertisement

What is happening

This past week, Tron (TRX) achieved a significant milestone by becoming the 10th-largest cryptocurrency on Sept. 16, surpassing Cardano (ADA).

TRX saw its first price increase since October 2022, reaching a new high of $0.153 on Friday. However, a minor correction ensued, bringing the price just below $0.152.

Currently, TRX is struggling to break through the $0.152 resistance level, but a successful move past this barrier could signal further upward momentum.

Advertisement

Top three token in 2025? Tron founder Justin Sun recently expressed a bullish outlook on TRX, predicting that it will soon rank among the top three digital currencies by market capitalization. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, Sun pointed to Tron’s rapid development as a key driver of its competitive edge against market leaders Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB). Related Mon, 09/16/2024 - 14:50 Justin Sun Issues Epic Tron (TRX) Prediction for 2025 Sun highlighted that, compared to seven years ago, his current optimism is grounded more in Tron’s evolution and realistic prospects rather than mere ambition. He believes the protocol is well-positioned to challenge the top cryptocurrencies in the near future. "I believe #Tron will become a top 3 cryptocurrency in the next 2 years" - Justin Sun pic.twitter.com/HDg3FddkXP — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) September 16, 2024 TRX price prediction Tron's price has been in decline since Aug. 25, forming a descending channel marked by lower highs and lower lows. Open Interest (OI), which reflects the number of unsettled futures or options contracts, has also been trending downward after peaking at $191 million on Aug. 21. However, the current seven-day average for TRX's OI is at $214 million, suggesting a possible shift. Source: IntoTheBlock

If market sentiment improves and demand for TRX increases, the price could break through resistance, potentially targeting its recent high of $0.17.

This would signal a reversal of the ongoing downtrend and could lead to renewed bullish momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 69.68 and signals "Sell." The future of the TRX price for October is likely to be defined in the next several days.