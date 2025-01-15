Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In December 2024, the aggregated audience of top-tier cryptocurrency portals continued its splendid Q4 upsurge. The top 30 cryptocurrency media outlets registered a whopping 112% increase in its monthly audience (October-December 2024), while three heavyweights cemented their positions above the level of five million users per month.

For the first time in its history, U.Today reached 8.8 million monthly visits, logging a 3x increase in just 60 days.

Top crypto websites 2025: Overview

According to SimilarWeb, the most reputable traffic tracker integrated with Google Analytics, the total monthly user count of the 30 largest cryptocurrency media outlets reached 72.7 million users globally.

Out of this massive number, the top 10 crypto media outlets are responsible for 74.8% of visits:

U.Today CoinTelegraph CoinDesk CoinCodex CoinGape AMBCrypto Crypto.News Bitcoinist The Daily Hodl BeInCrypto

Over 54.4 million readers from all regions across the globe visited the top 10 crypto media websites in December 2024. The sphere of crypto media outlets remains quite concentrated: the heavyweight media are responsible for three out of four visits made to such types of resources in late Q4, 2024.

Out of this list, the three largest publications — U.Today, CoinTelegraph and CoinDesk — saw 5+ million visits monthly. U.Today’s reader count surged from 5.2 million to 8.8 million. This unmatched upsurge allowed U.Today to score the status of the second most visited cryptocurrency website globally. Compared to October 2024 data, U.Today's user count more than tripled — from 2.9 million to 8.8 million.

By contrast, CoinDesk witnessed a drop in net audience count. Veteran crypto media saw its visitor count fall from 5.4 million to 5.0 million. Some of their visitors might be switching to U.Today or other large crypto publications.

CoinTelegraph is also in the middle of decent popularity growth since its audience reached 12.8 million in December 2024. However, its visitor count upsurge might be losing steam, as it added 33% in December (MoM) compared to 92% in November.

Image by U.Today

Largely, the elite club of top crypto media remains unchanged during the entirety of Q4, 2024. At the same time, together with renowned heavyweights like U.Today or CoinDesk, there are some newcomers.

For instance, in Q4, 2024, CoinPedia, CryptoSlate, CoinGape and Bitcoinist registered a seven-digit number of monthly visits for the first time in history. CoinGape logged an almost 300% traffic surge, while Bitcoinist increased its audience by over 250% in 30 days.

In December 2024, in addition to the aforementioned resources, four portals, including CryptoPotato, BitcoinMedia, NewsBTC and CryptoBriefing, managed to reach 0.5 million visitors per month. In the coming months, the sphere could also see a number of newcomers entering the top 30, but it is highly unlikely that they would be able to challenge the dominance of existing market players.

Bitcoin (BTC) finally hits $100K, net audience of crypto media portals surges

If we need to pick one trend in the cryptocurrency media segment in November-December 2024, it would be the growth of all metrics. Catalyzed by the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential elections, the global crypto community demonstrates massive optimism that resulted in dramatic audience growth for crypto media.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, finally managed to break above $100,000, its coveted price level. In December 2024, it even touched a new all-time high over $108,000, which is 56.5% higher than its 2021 “double peak.”

Together with the Bitcoin (BTC) price, all of the crucial metrics of the largest blockchain are rocketing. Bitcoin's (BTC) hashrate, the net number of hashes calculated by Bitcoin (BTC) miners competing for block rewards, also logged record-breaking highs in December.

Also, Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, i.e., the relative metric of how difficult it is to add the next block to Bitcoin (BTC) metrics, is setting new highs.

Bitcoin ETFs, exchange-traded products on Spot Bitcoin in the United States and Hong Kong, are witnessing a huge inflow of capital. Launched less than a year ago, they amassed over $110 billion of AUM across 21 products.

Bitcoin Open Interest (OI), the net USD-denominated volume of unsettled derivatives contracts on the BTC price, was also performing well in late Q4, 2024. More and more investors were tracking price forecasts, crypto news, announcements, regulatory novelties and so on.

This pattern looks not unlike anything previously seen: when prices are up, people start searching for information about crypto, blockchain, NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi) and, of course, they find it through media outlets as well as on social media platforms like X and Reddit.

By contrast, crypto recessions usually significantly reduce the metrics of Google Search and, therefore, crypto media metrics. For instance, in Q2, 2024, Bitcoin was overshadowed by Nvidia stocks in search engines.

In December 2024, not only Bitcoin but even several altcoins reached previously inaccessible levels. XRP, an old-school altcoin and the beloved cryptocurrency of the XRP Army, managed to revisit its 2021 high by interest in the Google Trends tracker.

It should also be noted that the exact effects of this bull market phase on the crypto media outlet segment is yet to be determined. The metrics of major crypto media outlets might be “lagging” compared to the actual interest of potential readers. As such, it is safe to assume that we are far from the peak of crypto media popularity in this cycle.

By number of indicators, the bull run has all chances to continue in 2025, as it is the first post-halving year of the fifth Bitcoin (BTC) cycle. Typically, the post-halving years are most bullish for the largest cryptocurrency and, in turn, for the rest of the digital asset market: this pattern was confirmed in both 2017 and 2021.

Also, Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency and the biggest altcoin, is yet to revisit its 2021 high. With its potential rally, a new “altcoin season” might push the alternative cryptocurrencies to start fresh rallies in 2025.

