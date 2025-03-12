Advertisement
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 5:40
    Ethereum ETFs have logged the fifth consecutive day of outflows
    
    According to data provided by analytics platform SoSoValue, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged a total of $22 million worth of outflows on Tuesday. 

    BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded the biggest outflows of $11.82 million. It was followed by Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) with $9.75 million. 

    These products have now recorded five consecutive days of outflows. 

    
    Bitcoin ETFs are also hemorrhaging money with a total of $371 million worth of inflows. 

    Fidelity moves to enable staking 

    The launch of Ether ETFs was viewed as a watershed moment for the leading altcoin. However, they significantly underperformed compared to their Bitcoin counterparts.  

    The industry was underwhelmed by the lack of staking, which would make it possible to boost investor profits by allowing them to earn yield and make the US more competitive in the digital asset space. Moreover, staking is crucial for safeguarding the network. 

    Earlier this week, Fidelity asked the regulator to enable staking for its ETF. If approved, this would be the very first Ether ETF that makes it possible to stake underlying assets.  

    It is worth mentioning that staking was one of the top priorities outlined by the new SEC administration. 

    ETH keeps underperforming 

    The ETH price dipped to an intraday low of $1,874 earlier today on the Bitstasmp exchange. The leading altcoin is down by more than 43% this year. 

    That said, Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin recently stated that he had never been more bullish on the cryptocurrency following the recent "shakeout." "Not financial advice, of course, but we are either in, or approaching an epic setup," Lubin said. 

