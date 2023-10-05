'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names Profitable Asset That May Spike Soon

Thu, 10/05/2023 - 10:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin evangelist and acclaimed financial expert Robert Kiyosaki has named another asset, which, aside from BTC, can bring high profits in future
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Renowned investor and entrepreneur in the sphere of financial education, famous for his classic book written back in the '90s "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, has taken to X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on yet another prospective asset that he is considering embracing.

Usually, Kiyosaki promotes Bitcoin, gold and silver in his tweets. But this time, he is talking about shares of a famous electronics producer.

"May be it is time to buy Apple"

Kiyosaki mentioned in his tweet that Apple chief executive Tim Cook has sold his share of Apple stock. It happened as Keybank downgraded the company's rating. Kiyosaki admitted that he does not have any Apple shares yet but since they are now dropping below $150 per unit, maybe it is time to buy some. He wrote: "I do not own any Apple. May be time to buy Apple if Apple shares drop below $150."

At the time of this writing, though, AAPL is trading on the NASDAQ at $173 per share.

In his earlier tweets, though, he asserted that it is Bitcoin, gold and silver that investors should stock up on these days, while they are priced quite attractively. He believes that in the future (from 2025 onward), they may soar in price — especially the world's flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price Could Surge Beyond $750,000, Arthur Hayes Says

Bitcoin price expectations of Kiyosaki

The financial guru and writer has several times made bold predictions regarding the price level Bitcoin may reach in the future. Within a couple of years, that is, by 2025, Kiyosaki first tweeted that he expects BTC to soar as high as $500,000. Later on, however, he reduced this prediction to $120,000.

Potentially and within a longer period than just a few years, he believes, Bitcoin may reach the astonishing $1 million level per unit.

He has also recently advised in a tweet that people should get their money out of banks because he expects banks to crash soon. In the spring of 2023, as the U.S. faced a banking crisis and several major banks were shut down, including Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and others, Kiyosaki expressed similar rhetoric, urging his followers to buy Bitcoin. Back then, BTC experienced a price rise as the first banks of that string began to close.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

