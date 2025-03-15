Solana vs. Ethereum: Eight Parameters Compared by Crypto Expert

Advertisement

Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH), two of the most important blockchain ecosystems, have its own killing features for dApp development. Jax Dwyer of Hivemapper Foundation points out some pros and cons of both blockchains in 2025.

Solana or Ethereum? Here's expert take from expert

Compared to Ethereum (ETH), the first-ever smart contract platform, Solana (SOL) has a higher transaction speed, better UX and lower transaction costs. Such an analysis was shared by cryptocurrency expert Jax Dwyer on his X yesterday, on March 14, 2025.

By contrast, Ethereum (ETH) outshines its major rival when it comes to DeFi segment scale, ecosystem development, security, developer support and decentralization status.

At the same time, Dwyer admitted that the two blockchains were created with different positioning and rely on different communities within Web3.

Per DefiLlama tracker, Ethereum (ETH) amassed $46,11 billion in total value locked across 1,141 on-chain applications, while Solana (SOL) only reached $7 billion injected by 225 dApps.

Meanwhile, in the last week, Ethereum (ETH) only generated $526,549 in fees per day, while Solana (SOL) almost reached $1 million in daily fees. Also, Solana (SOL) is much "younger" as it launched in 2020, five years after its key rival, Ethereum (ETH).

ETH/BTC close to five-year lows

The commentators below Dwyer's tweet admitted that both Ethereum (ETH) an Solana (SOL) are not performing well in current cycles in terms of crypto prices.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is changing hands at $1,916, the lowest since mid-November 2023. The Ether price is down 60.53% compared to all-time highs registered in November 2021. So far, in this cycle, Ethereum (ETH) is failing to get closer to its price highs.

Ether's (ETH) performance in a pair with Bitcoin (BTC) looks even more catastrophic. This week, ETH/BTC twice dipped below the 0.0225 level, which is equal to 44.44 Ethers per Bitcoin.

The ETH/BTC rate has not been so painful for Ethereum (ETH) bulls in almost five years.

Solana (SOL) is trading at $133.28, which is equal to 54.65%, down from the all-time high registered only two months ago.