Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 15:32
    This remains significant for Shiba Inu ecosystem
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Cover image via trello.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, is nearing a key milestone as the total number of blocks is set to hit 10,000,000. This remains significant for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, reflecting the network's growing adoption.

    Advertisement

    According to Shibarium explorer Shibariumscan, Shibarium total blocks have reached 9,948,074, while total transactions have surpassed 960 million, now at 960,819,537, whereas total addresses are currently at 167,659,600.

    Daily transactions declined to 551,390 from 1.46 million on March 13. As Shibarium approaches the 10 million block milestone, the community expects more advancements, such as increased scalability and new partnerships for the Shiba Inu layer 2.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community with Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s development team remains committed to driving innovation and expanding Shibarium’s influence in the blockchain space.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shibarium Records 5 Million Transaction Spike in 24 Hours
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 12:35
    Shibarium Records 5 Million Transaction Spike in 24 Hours
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    In a tweet this week, Shiba Inu team member Lucie shed further light on "Shib OS" as the future of decentralized governance. According to Lucie, Shib OS is a turnkey solution for governments and enterprises seeking to transition from outdated centralized models to transparent, efficient and secure decentralized governance. Built on Shibarium, it delivers immutability, security and automation, enabling trustless decision-making and streamlined operations.

    Warning goes out

    As Shibarium continues to gain traction, scammers and other bad actors are continually seeking opportunities to prey on unsuspecting users. In this light, a crucial warning has been sent to the Shiba Inu community.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Key Developer Makes Important Shibarium Clarification: Details
    Sat, 02/01/2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu Key Developer Makes Important Shibarium Clarification: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In a recent tweet, Susbarium Shibarium Trustwatch, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has issued an alert on fake "Shibarium Rewards" claims circulating online that aim to steal users' hard-earned funds.

    The Shiba Inu community is also warned to beware of impersonators and other fake claims and to protect your funds by staying vigilant. As a precaution, they should always verify information through official Shib channels and avoid clicking suspicious links. Shiba Inu holders should double-check X accounts and never share private wallet information like seed phrases or private keys with anyone.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:32
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community with Mysterious Crash Chart
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:28
    Chainlink (LINK) Whales Go Wild With 1,700% Spike in Activity: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community with Mysterious Crash Chart
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Chainlink (LINK) Whales Go Wild With 1,700% Spike in Activity: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD