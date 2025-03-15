Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, is nearing a key milestone as the total number of blocks is set to hit 10,000,000. This remains significant for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, reflecting the network's growing adoption.

Advertisement

According to Shibarium explorer Shibariumscan, Shibarium total blocks have reached 9,948,074, while total transactions have surpassed 960 million, now at 960,819,537, whereas total addresses are currently at 167,659,600.

Daily transactions declined to 551,390 from 1.46 million on March 13. As Shibarium approaches the 10 million block milestone, the community expects more advancements, such as increased scalability and new partnerships for the Shiba Inu layer 2.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s development team remains committed to driving innovation and expanding Shibarium’s influence in the blockchain space.

Advertisement

In a tweet this week, Shiba Inu team member Lucie shed further light on "Shib OS" as the future of decentralized governance. According to Lucie, Shib OS is a turnkey solution for governments and enterprises seeking to transition from outdated centralized models to transparent, efficient and secure decentralized governance. Built on Shibarium, it delivers immutability, security and automation, enabling trustless decision-making and streamlined operations.

Warning goes out

As Shibarium continues to gain traction, scammers and other bad actors are continually seeking opportunities to prey on unsuspecting users. In this light, a crucial warning has been sent to the Shiba Inu community.

In a recent tweet, Susbarium Shibarium Trustwatch, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has issued an alert on fake "Shibarium Rewards" claims circulating online that aim to steal users' hard-earned funds.

The Shiba Inu community is also warned to beware of impersonators and other fake claims and to protect your funds by staying vigilant. As a precaution, they should always verify information through official Shib channels and avoid clicking suspicious links. Shiba Inu holders should double-check X accounts and never share private wallet information like seed phrases or private keys with anyone.