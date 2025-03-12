Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 12:22
    Can midterm growth of SHIB start from current prices?
    The market may have touched a local deep, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 4.77% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of SHIB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the resistance breakout happens, the upward move may continue to the $0.00001250-$0.000013 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, it is too early to think about a bullish trend reversal. 

    If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $0.000013 zone. 

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is far from the key levels. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, the consolidation in the area of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001231 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

