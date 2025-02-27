Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Delivers Expert Litecoin (LTC) Price Outlook

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 14:20
    Litecoin (LTC) price outlook by Peter Brandt spots big trading opportunity
    Peter Brandt, a name that carries serious weight in trading circles, has turned his attention to Litecoin (LTC). Known for his expertise in classical charting for over 40 years, Brandt sees a short-term swing trade opportunity forming with this altcoin's price movements. 

    The expert trader still stands by his long-term view that Bitcoin is the undisputed leader in the crypto space, but right now, LTC is doing something worth watching.

    So, Brandt's analysis, built around moving averages, points to a potential trading range for Litecoin. According to the chart attached by the trader, LTC has been trading in a wide range since last December, with an average of $114.98 per coin. 

    Litecoin has been around for over a decade, earning it the nickname of “dino coin," but unlike many older cryptos that disappeared, LTC has held onto a sense of legitimacy. 

    Digital silver: Is Litecoin next big trade?

    It is commonly referred to as digital silver, a label that sets it apart from the meme coins that pop up and disappear overnight. Thus, it may not be the trendiest asset, but it still has a solid foundation on the market.

    And yet, despite its age, Litecoin is still capable of surprises, such as a 25% price jump in just two days, from $106 to $130. Not exactly what you would expect from a coin many traders overlook. Yet here it is, among the top-performing assets of the past week, reminding the market that it still has life left in it.

    Then there is the ETF narrative. The SEC, after years of law enforcement, has started opening the door for crypto exchange-traded funds. Experts put the odds of a Litecoin ETF approval at 80%. 

    If that materializes, LTC could follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps, attracting institutional investors who favor time-tested assets over high-risk speculation. Slow-moving, but powerful - capital that could cement Litecoin’s place on the market for the long run.

    Bitcoin remains king, but Litecoin is not going anywhere. Between short-term trade setups, strong fundamentals and ETF speculation, there is more to this so-called “dino coin” than meets the eye.

