Legendary Trader Delivers Expert Litecoin (LTC) Price Outlook

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Peter Brandt, a name that carries serious weight in trading circles, has turned his attention to Litecoin (LTC). Known for his expertise in classical charting for over 40 years, Brandt sees a short-term swing trade opportunity forming with this altcoin's price movements.

Advertisement

The expert trader still stands by his long-term view that Bitcoin is the undisputed leader in the crypto space, but right now, LTC is doing something worth watching.

So, Brandt's analysis, built around moving averages, points to a potential trading range for Litecoin. According to the chart attached by the trader, LTC has been trading in a wide range since last December, with an average of $114.98 per coin.

Advertisement

Actually an interesting chart case can be made for a swing trade in $LTC. But long term there will only be one standing https://t.co/h0pX7bK1T5 pic.twitter.com/PI6QuHK7Hd — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) February 26, 2025

Litecoin has been around for over a decade, earning it the nickname of “dino coin," but unlike many older cryptos that disappeared, LTC has held onto a sense of legitimacy.

Digital silver: Is Litecoin next big trade?

It is commonly referred to as digital silver, a label that sets it apart from the meme coins that pop up and disappear overnight. Thus, it may not be the trendiest asset, but it still has a solid foundation on the market.

And yet, despite its age, Litecoin is still capable of surprises, such as a 25% price jump in just two days, from $106 to $130. Not exactly what you would expect from a coin many traders overlook. Yet here it is, among the top-performing assets of the past week, reminding the market that it still has life left in it.

Then there is the ETF narrative. The SEC, after years of law enforcement, has started opening the door for crypto exchange-traded funds. Experts put the odds of a Litecoin ETF approval at 80%.

If that materializes, LTC could follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps, attracting institutional investors who favor time-tested assets over high-risk speculation. Slow-moving, but powerful - capital that could cement Litecoin’s place on the market for the long run.

Bitcoin remains king, but Litecoin is not going anywhere. Between short-term trade setups, strong fundamentals and ETF speculation, there is more to this so-called “dino coin” than meets the eye.