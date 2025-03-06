Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction for March 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is mainly green today, according to CoinStats.

The price of Litecoin (LTC) has risen by almost 4% since yesteday.

On the hourly chart, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the support of $103.64 by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If the daily bar closes with a long wick, there is a possibility to see a decline to the vital $100 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of LTC is far from key levels.

However, if the breakout of the important area of $100 happens, traders may witness a test of the support of $79.61 shortly.

Litecoin is trading at $105.60 at press time.