    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 9:50
    When can traders expect local growth of Cardano (ADA)?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last day of the week is more bullish than bearish, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has remained the same since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has made up -9.22%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bearish. If the breakout of the local support happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.72 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less clear. In this case, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's low. 

    If it happens below $0.73, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.70-$0.71 range within the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. If the situation does not change, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

    ADA is trading at $0.7364 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction

