Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 16

The last day of the week is more bullish than bearish, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has remained the same since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has made up -9.22%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bearish. If the breakout of the local support happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.72 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less clear. In this case, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's low.

If it happens below $0.73, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.70-$0.71 range within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. If the situation does not change, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

ADA is trading at $0.7364 at press time.