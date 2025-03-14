Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Surges to $85K as Inflation Expectations Skyrocket

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 16:50
    Are Bitcoin bulls back in the driver's seat?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Surges to $85K as Inflation Expectations Skyrocket
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has reclaimed the $85,000 level for the first time since March 9. 

    Advertisement

    It is currently changing hands at $84,422 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    The Friday price spike comes after the price a recent sentiment survey released by the University of Michigan showed the highest inflation expectations since 1993. Year-ahead inflation expectations have surged from 4.9% to 4.3%. Consumer sentiment has taken a massive hit, plunging to 57.9. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Surges to $85K as Inflation Expectations Skyrocket
    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    Peter Schiff Warns Michael Saylor About What Will 'Eat Bitcoin'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops Critical Alert, Here's Reason

    The inflation expectations have likely risen due to global tariff tensions that have been wreaking havoc on the stock market over the past month.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is often being advertised as an inflation hedge by its proponents, but it tends to trade as a risk asset. 

    The flagship Nasdaq-100 index index has collapsed by more than 11% over the past month. However, it has added 2.36% on Friday.  

    Meanwhile, the price of gold reached a new record high of $3,004 earlier today. Bitcoin has substantially underperformed the yellow metal during this year, and Bloomberg's Mike McGlone recently predicted that this underperformance might continue in the near future.  

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:11
    506,226 LINK on Move as Chainlink Suddenly Spikes 9%
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:07
    Ripple and SEC May Have Had Secret Settlement, Believes Lawyer; Michael Saylor Explains Why BTC Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Surges to $85K as Inflation Expectations Skyrocket
    506,226 LINK on Move as Chainlink Suddenly Spikes 9%
    Ripple and SEC May Have Had Secret Settlement, Believes Lawyer; Michael Saylor Explains Why BTC Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD