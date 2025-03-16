Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnesses Epic 400% Spike in Activity: Bullish?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 13:38
    Dogecoin soars 400% in major on-chain metric, which prompts question: Is massive price surge next?
    Something is shifting on the Dogecoin (DOGE) network, and it is happening fast. On-chain data reveals that active addresses have surged by a staggering 400%, now approaching 395,000. A movement of this scale is hard to ignore, especially when it happens over a short period.

    The numbers paint a clear picture - more people are interacting with DOGE, whether to transact, trade or position themselves for something ahead. 

    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    A spike of this magnitude does not happen in isolation; it often hints at increased speculation, heightened network engagement or broader shifts in market sentiment. 

    Source: Ali Martinez

    But the real question is: does this mean something bigger for the popular meme coin's trajectory, or is it just another moment of intensified activity with no lasting impact?

    Will DOGE price follow spike?

    Historically, such spikes in active addresses have coincided with periods of price volatility. Sometimes they precede price surges, driven by increasing demand and liquidity. 

    However, it may be just a reflection of a short-lived speculative move that will fade as quickly as it appeared. This time, with nearly 395,000 active addresses in play, market participants are left interpreting the on-chain signal to try to predict the Dogecoin price's future.

    Dogecoin, despite representing a meme coin side of the crypto space, has repeatedly proven that it is not just a funny coin - it is a network with real engagement. While its community has always been a defining force, numbers like these indicate something beyond just sentiment. 

    Article image
    Dogecoin price by CoinMarketCap

    More transactions, more movement, more involvement - these are the factors that tend to lead somewhere, even if the destination is not immediately clear.

    Right now, Dogecoin is trading at $0.16784, up by 17.8% from the weekly lows. Whether DOGE is preparing for another leg up, simply experiencing a temporary surge or reflecting a shake-up behind the scenes in the on-chain realm, one thing is certain: people are paying attention.

