    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 14:57
    Has correction of Bitcoin (BTC) ended by now?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are losing their positions at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has remained the same since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The rate of BTC has once again bounced off the local support of $82,790. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance level by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from support and resistance levels. The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. 

    If the situation does not change by tomorrow, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $82,000-$84,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If the weekly bar closes far from the support of $78,200, there is a chance to see a bounce off to the $86,000-$88,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $83,000 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

