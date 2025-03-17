Advertisement
AD

    Standard Chartered Dramatically Reduces Ethereum (ETH) Price Target

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 15:43
    Standard Chartered has reduced its ETH price target to $4,000
    Advertisement
    Standard Chartered Dramatically Reduces Ethereum (ETH) Price Target
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Banking giant Standard Chartered has dramatically decreased its 2025 Ethereum (ETH) price target from $10,000 to just $4,000. 

    Advertisement

    According to the bank's recent report, Ether has found itself in a precarious position due to the growth of popular layer-2 solutions such as Coinbase's Base.

    Taxing layer-2s could potentially reverse this decline, but the probability of such a measure being implemented is low.

    HOT Stories
    $1.7 Billion Outflows Hit BTC, ETH, SOL for 5th Week, But Here's Survivor
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition

    The $4,000 still means that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency might more than double its price this year. According to CoinGecko data, the altcoin is currently changing hands at $1,911 after dropping by nearly 5% over the past seven days. 

    Advertisement

    However, Standard Chartered is still extremely bearish on the ETH/BTC pair. It has been predicted that the flagship altcoin would continue severely underperforming Bitcoin, eventually plunging to the lowest level since 2017.

    As reported by U.Today, Standard Chartered predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could reach $200,000 as soon as this year. 

    The bank also predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency would eventually skyrocket to $500,000 in the long term. 

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 15:43
    $1.7 Billion Outflows Hit BTC, ETH, SOL for 5th Week, But Here's Survivor
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 15:38
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Considers XRP's Leader Potential, BlackRock Resumes Bitcoin Buying, John Deaton Denounces XRP, Cardano's Validation by SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Standard Chartered Dramatically Reduces Ethereum (ETH) Price Target
    $1.7 Billion Outflows Hit BTC, ETH, SOL for 5th Week, But Here's Survivor
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Considers XRP's Leader Potential, BlackRock Resumes Bitcoin Buying, John Deaton Denounces XRP, Cardano's Validation by SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD