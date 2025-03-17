Standard Chartered Dramatically Reduces Ethereum (ETH) Price Target

Banking giant Standard Chartered has dramatically decreased its 2025 Ethereum (ETH) price target from $10,000 to just $4,000.

According to the bank's recent report, Ether has found itself in a precarious position due to the growth of popular layer-2 solutions such as Coinbase's Base.

Taxing layer-2s could potentially reverse this decline, but the probability of such a measure being implemented is low.

The $4,000 still means that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency might more than double its price this year. According to CoinGecko data, the altcoin is currently changing hands at $1,911 after dropping by nearly 5% over the past seven days.

However, Standard Chartered is still extremely bearish on the ETH/BTC pair. It has been predicted that the flagship altcoin would continue severely underperforming Bitcoin, eventually plunging to the lowest level since 2017.

As reported by U.Today , Standard Chartered predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could reach $200,000 as soon as this year.

The bank also predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency would eventually skyrocket to $500,000 in the long term.