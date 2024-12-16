NebulaStride Blockchain Ecosystem Announces NST Token Presale: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

NebulaStride, a blockchain-based Learn-to-Earn ecosystem, invites all Web3 enthusiasts to become part of its next endeavours with an NST token presale.

💥NST is a unique token with huge growth potential, created using advanced technologies and a carefully thought-out development strategy.



👉 Why choose NST:



1. The project is being developed by a team of professionals focused on long-term development.



— NebulaStride (@NebulaStridePr) December 7, 2024

The asset will be the backbone of the project's economics and governance.

NebulaStride launches NST token presale campaign: Highlights

Starting December 2024, NebulaStride , a Learn-to-Earn (L2E) educational platform, is running an NST public token presale.

Introduced in early 2024, NebulaStride is a one-stop Learn-to-Earn (L2E) educational platform for Web3 and crypto enthusiasts toolkit;

Effective from Dec. 7, 2024, the project is running a public presale of its NST token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain;

During the next phases of product development, the NST token will enable users to conduct transactions, access various financial services and participate in NebulaStride’s DeFi protocols;

In terms of liquidity rewards generation, the token will be integrated into staking, farming, bonuses and referral programs;

Also, the NST token will be utilized in the protocol’s governance: Each of its holders will have a say in the protocol’s referendums on major decisions for the product and the ecosystem.

Once live, the NST token will be immediately submitted for listing on major centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges on EVM so that crypto owners will be able to trade it and provide liquidity to corresponding pools wherever they want.

What is NebulaStride

NebulaStride is a gamified combination of a platform for Learn-to-Earn experiences and the necessary tools for a secure and profitable journey in Web3.

Product

NebulaStride’s Learn-to-Earn (L2E) module is the central element of its proposition. Technically, it is a platform where users earn tokens by engaging in educational tasks, fostering both learning and engagement.

Then, its users can benefit from NebulaStride Toolbox, a comprehensive solution providing access to essential DeFi functionalities, streamlining the user experience for newcomers and pros.

NebulaStride’s POS Terminals and NFC Technology track addresses development of solutions for integrating cryptocurrencies into everyday payments for B2B and B2C use cases.

Last but not least, its blockchain-native Business Tokenization Platform features a number of tools designed to automate processes and facilitate investment through blockchain technology.

Instruments and opportunities

NebulaStride’s suite of tech solutions unlocks a number of opportunities for fun and profit in Web3 and beyond. It leverages сutting-edge developments of DeFi, liquid staking and other trending segments of crypto.

First of all, customers might be engaging in content creation and community-building activities. On-chain activities on EVM networks include practical tasks involving staking, farming and other DeFi functionalities.

As a form of rewards for their involvement, users earn NST tokens for participating, enhancing engagement within the ecosystem.

In particular, when interacting with Toolbox via its staking module, DeFi enthusiasts can lock tokens to earn rewards. The yield farming module of Toolbox is set to increase assets through liquidity provision.

Using NebulaStride’s NFT platforms, digital creators and commissioners might create, buy and sell digital collectibles on Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum-like blockchains. In the upcoming DEX, users will be able to trade tokens without intermediaries in a fully non-custodial manner.

Further plans

As of late Q4, 2024, the NebulaStride product is in the middle of its Phase 3 of its long-term development road map. It involves the launch of farming and referral programs, multichain integration with Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (POL) and more.

The presale of NST tokens to early investors (see below) will be accompanied by a comprehensive marketing campaign to expand reach and awareness in the blockchain segment globally.

Phase 4, an upcoming phase of NebulaStride development, culminates in finalization of all platform components, listing of NST tokens on centralized and decentralized exchanges, the development of a POS terminals network and NFC technologies and the launch of educational initiatives for users.

Also, the NebulaStride team is expecting the introduction of innovative products to enhance the ecosystem and bring new value for customers.

NST token by NebulaStride is available in presale: How to join

The presale of NebulaStride’s NST token is a unique opportunity to benefit from all accomplishments of the NebulaStride project and developments within its ecosystem.

NST presale: Basics

The NST token presale is running from Dec. 7, 2024, on NebulaStride’s official website. The cryptocurrency is issued as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The NST supply is capped at 2,000,000,000 NST and will not be altered.

Presale. Image by NebulaStride

As per the token’s team statements and the protocol’s road map, the NST supply will be distributed as following:

Presale - 25% (500,000,000 NST): Reserved for early-stage investors.

Staking - 15% (300,000,000 NST): Dedicated to rewarding users for staking tokens.

Liquidity - 10% (200,000,000 NST): Ensures smooth trading and price stability.

Team and Developers - 7% (140,000,000 NST): Vesting schedule: Unlocking starts at the sixth month after the Token Generation Event (TGE), with full distribution over 36 months to ensure long-term commitment.

Partners - 3% (60,000,000 NST): For strategic collaborations and ecosystem growth.

Marketing - 15% (300,000,000 NST): Funds designated for promotional activities and brand awareness.

Giveaways - 2% (40,000,000 NST): Incentives to reward community engagement.

Community - 3% (60,000,000 NST): For fostering community expansion.

Ecosystem - 5% (100,000,000 NST): Supports ecosystem development and partner projects.

Reserve - 5% (100,000,000 NST): For emergencies and strategic opportunities.

Airdrop - 10% (200,000,000 NST): Rewards for early supporters and active participants.

As such, with a balanced tokenomical design, a hard-coded vesting schedule and the immediate prospects of CEXes and DEXes listing, the NST token presale looks like an exciting opportunity to join NebulaStride in its Web3 journey.

NST presale: How to buy

It should be noted that as of press time, the NST token is only available at the presale platform of its official website. No legit NST token can be found on PancakeSwap or Uniswap.

Prepare your wallet. Every WalletConnect-enabled wallet like MetaMask or Phantom would work; Top it up with ETH for gas. Send some Ether to the wallet to allow it to be operational. Connect to the purchasing platform. Authorize your wallet at presale.nebula-stride.com. Choose a payment option and the desirable amount of NST. Select the way you would like to pay for the NST stake. Verify and confirm the transaction. Purchasing with USDT requires two separate transactions.

The tokens will arrive in the wallet in real time. The only legitimate address of the NST token is 0x44c73a753108e28da896f8f17da2273a9f5c0538 on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Wrapping up: What is special about NebulaStride’s NST presale in 2024?

NebulaStride is a comprehensive Learn-to-Earn (L2E) ecosystem and a toolkit for B2B and B2C instruments in DeFi.

Starting December 2024, its NST token is available for presale on the native protocol website for all ETH and USDT users. A total of 500 million NST tokens is allocated for the presale program.