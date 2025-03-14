Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge of 63% Breakout, Signals Popular Indicator

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 14:26
    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) may see 63% pump, Bollinger Bands hint
    There are times when price moves on the crypto market seem to follow a predictable path, respecting key levels and playing within the boundaries of well-established indicators. Then there are moments when a coin like Shiba Inu (SHIB) appears to be winding up for something bigger, something that could potentially shift its trajectory big time. 

    Right now, SHIB is hovering on the edge of what looks like a breakout, and one of the most widely followed technical indicators - the Bollinger Bands - is signaling that a 63% move could be on the horizon.

    A quick look at SHIB’s price action over the past week shows that the token recently touched the lower Bollinger Band near $0.00001. Typically, when an asset hits this lower boundary, traders see it as an indication that the price is either oversold or approaching a level where a reversal is likely. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    That is exactly what happened - SHIB bounced back, gaining 8% in the last five days. Now, the next point of interest becomes the middle band, sitting at $0.0000205, which also happens to be a strong resistance level.

    If SHIB manages to push toward this level, it could represent a 63% gain from the recent low.

    Bollinger Bands are often used as a guide rather than a definitive prediction tool, but in cases like this - where the price interacts with a key level and then reacts with strong momentum - the indicator becomes especially relevant. It frames the possibilities and outlines the potential trajectory. 

    In this case, it raises the question: will SHIB maintain this move and break past its next resistance, or will it stop before reaching that point?

    For now, the market remains in wait-and-see mode, but with SHIB showing early signs of a recovery phase, the current setup makes SHIB one of the more interesting assets to monitor in the short term.

