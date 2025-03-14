Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge of 63% Breakout, Signals Popular Indicator

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There are times when price moves on the crypto market seem to follow a predictable path, respecting key levels and playing within the boundaries of well-established indicators. Then there are moments when a coin like Shiba Inu (SHIB) appears to be winding up for something bigger, something that could potentially shift its trajectory big time.

Right now, SHIB is hovering on the edge of what looks like a breakout, and one of the most widely followed technical indicators - the Bollinger Bands - is signaling that a 63% move could be on the horizon.

A quick look at SHIB’s price action over the past week shows that the token recently touched the lower Bollinger Band near $0.00001. Typically, when an asset hits this lower boundary, traders see it as an indication that the price is either oversold or approaching a level where a reversal is likely.

That is exactly what happened - SHIB bounced back, gaining 8% in the last five days. Now, the next point of interest becomes the middle band, sitting at $0.0000205, which also happens to be a strong resistance level.

If SHIB manages to push toward this level, it could represent a 63% gain from the recent low.

Bollinger Bands are often used as a guide rather than a definitive prediction tool, but in cases like this - where the price interacts with a key level and then reacts with strong momentum - the indicator becomes especially relevant. It frames the possibilities and outlines the potential trajectory.

In this case, it raises the question: will SHIB maintain this move and break past its next resistance, or will it stop before reaching that point?

For now, the market remains in wait-and-see mode, but with SHIB showing early signs of a recovery phase, the current setup makes SHIB one of the more interesting assets to monitor in the short term.