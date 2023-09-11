SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for September 11

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinStats.
SOL/USD
The rate of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 1.48% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the price of SOL is about to close near the important support level of $17.43. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a sharp drop to the $16 area. Such a scenario is relevant within the next few days.
SOL is trading at $17.68 at press time.
MATIC/USD
MATIC has lost more than SOL, going down by 3.5%.
From the technical point of view, the rate of MATIC is about to close below the level of $0.5089. If that happens, the midterm fall of the altcoin is likely to continue.
All in all, there is a high possibility of seeing a correction to the range of $0.45 until the end of the current week.
MATIC is trading at $0.5022 at press time.