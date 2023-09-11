SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for September 11

Original U.Today article

Have prices of Solana and MATIC found their local bottoms yet?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 1.48% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SOL is about to close near the important support level of $17.43. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a sharp drop to the $16 area. Such a scenario is relevant within the next few days.

SOL is trading at $17.68 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC has lost more than SOL, going down by 3.5%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of MATIC is about to close below the level of $0.5089. If that happens, the midterm fall of the altcoin is likely to continue.

All in all, there is a high possibility of seeing a correction to the range of $0.45 until the end of the current week.

MATIC is trading at $0.5022 at press time.