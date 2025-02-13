OpenSea Airdrop Surprisingly Confirmed as OS2 Proceeds to Public Beta

Advertisement

OpenSea 2.0 launches in public beta version with an extended number of blockchains supported, reconsidered fees and more rewards. However, the first official announcement about OpenSea's SEA airdrop stole the spotlight today.

OpenSea NFT giant confirms SEA airdrop, here's who is eligible

OpenSea, a top-tier NFT marketplace, has confirmed plans to airdrop its SEA token to the community. The statement was made together with the announcement of OpenSea 2.0 open beta launch today, Feb. 13, 2025, on the project's X.

While the full list of eligibility criteria is yet to be disclosed, the team stressed that historical activity, not recent "farming," will be the key ingredient to qualify for the drop. The team says that the process of token claiming will be easy and streamlined, and U.S. users will also be eligible.

OpenSea Foundation stressed that the exact timing for the airdrop would not be disclosed as the team "learns lessons" from the space.

Long-term sustainability and supporting a healthy, enduring community remain key focuses of OpenSea's airdrop program, the team added.

Together with Metamask and WalletCoinnect's airdrops, OpenSea is one of the largest and most anticipated potential distributions in crypto.

OpenSea 2.0 goes live on 14 blockchains with reduced fees, rewards and new toolset

OpenSea NFT marketplace was the first digital collectibles platform to become mainstream. Before being replaced with X2Y2 and other next-gen rivals, it was the largest NFT marketplace by trading volume and number of collections listed.

Its second iteration that went live in public beta today, Feb. 13, 2025, is running on 14 blockchain, including Apechain, Berachain, and Flow. It also goes live with 0.5% marketplace fees and 0% swap fees on the platform for launch and native cross-chain purchasing.

The team also announced a complete rewrite of the rewards design and advanced tokenomics for all collectors, traders and commissioners.