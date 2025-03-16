Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) to $1 Million? Samson Mow Reveals Timeline

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 13:16
    Samson Mow says $1 million Bitcoin is coming, and here's when
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $1 Million? Samson Mow Reveals Timeline
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow has long been vocal about his $1 million per Bitcoin (BTC) valuation and, despite all the recent price perturbations of the major cryptocurrency, is still standing by his words. But as with great power comes great responsibility, every wild prediction comes with a question - when? 

    Mow has the answer to this too. In a recent post, the JAN3 CEO finally revealed his timeline for $1 million BTC, and that is 2031. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $70K for FUD, $100K for FOMO, Data Says
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 15:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $70K for FUD, $100K for FOMO, Data Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    But there is a but, as this is the timeline according to Mow’s model. Which model, though, is unknown. As the crypto entrepreneur himself declared, his feeling is this year or the next for Bitcoin to hit a seven-figure valuation.

    Advertisement

    What does that even mean? 

    On the one hand is a structured, model-backed prediction that places Bitcoin’s long-awaited explosion somewhere in the 2030s, and on the other, a gut feeling that says it could be much, much sooner. 

    If you have followed Bitcoin’s story, you know that gut feelings - when coming from people deeply immersed in the space - are sometimes more accurate than models. 

    Related
    '$1 Million Per BTC' Samson Mow Explains Difference Between Gold and Bitcoin
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 11:36
    '$1 Million Per BTC' Samson Mow Explains Difference Between Gold and Bitcoin
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The foundation for this massive price call? Institutional adoption, waning trust in traditional financial systems and Bitcoin’s nature as a scarce, globally recognized digital asset. While $1 million per BTC might sound extreme, in percentage terms, it is just a 917% increase from the all-time high. 

    Perspective matters 

    Bitcoin was scraping the bottom at $15,500 just over two years ago, yet it climbed its way to $109,000. If it has already done something similar before, why assume it cannot do it again? 

    Article image
    Bitcoin price by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Bitcoin Predicted to Outperform Gold in 2025 by Tom Lee
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 20:45
    Bitcoin Predicted to Outperform Gold in 2025 by Tom Lee
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Maybe Mow’s timeline is on point, maybe it is overly conservative, maybe it is too optimistic. But either way, it forces the question: where is Bitcoin actually heading, and how soon will it get there?

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Samson Mow

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 13:01
    Michael Saylor's Strategy's Profits Drop Below $9 Billion
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 12:52
    Whale Opens $332 Million Bitcoin Short, Here's His Liquidation Price
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) to $1 Million? Samson Mow Reveals Timeline
    Michael Saylor's Strategy's Profits Drop Below $9 Billion
    Whale Opens $332 Million Bitcoin Short, Here's His Liquidation Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD