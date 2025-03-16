Bitcoin (BTC) to $1 Million? Samson Mow Reveals Timeline

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Samson Mow has long been vocal about his $1 million per Bitcoin (BTC) valuation and, despite all the recent price perturbations of the major cryptocurrency, is still standing by his words. But as with great power comes great responsibility, every wild prediction comes with a question - when?

Mow has the answer to this too. In a recent post, the JAN3 CEO finally revealed his timeline for $1 million BTC, and that is 2031.

But there is a but, as this is the timeline according to Mow’s model. Which model, though, is unknown. As the crypto entrepreneur himself declared, his feeling is this year or the next for Bitcoin to hit a seven-figure valuation.

Advertisement

My model says $1M in 2031 but my feeling is it’s this year or next. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) March 16, 2025

What does that even mean?

On the one hand is a structured, model-backed prediction that places Bitcoin’s long-awaited explosion somewhere in the 2030s, and on the other, a gut feeling that says it could be much, much sooner.

If you have followed Bitcoin’s story, you know that gut feelings - when coming from people deeply immersed in the space - are sometimes more accurate than models.

The foundation for this massive price call? Institutional adoption, waning trust in traditional financial systems and Bitcoin’s nature as a scarce, globally recognized digital asset. While $1 million per BTC might sound extreme, in percentage terms, it is just a 917% increase from the all-time high.

Perspective matters

Bitcoin was scraping the bottom at $15,500 just over two years ago, yet it climbed its way to $109,000. If it has already done something similar before, why assume it cannot do it again?

Bitcoin price by CoinMarketCap

Maybe Mow’s timeline is on point, maybe it is overly conservative, maybe it is too optimistic. But either way, it forces the question: where is Bitcoin actually heading, and how soon will it get there?