Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Trust Wallet Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Review: Go-To Hub for Binance Coin (BNB)

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 15:20
    TrustWallet, one of most popular multi-chain non-custodial crypto wallets, reaches entirely new level of security and accessibility
    Advertisement
    Trust Wallet Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Review: Go-To Hub for Binance Coin (BNB)
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Initially introduced as an Ethereum-only wallet, Trust Wallet has evolved into a multi-chain self-custodial crypto gateway supporting over 100+ blockchains including BNB Chain, Trust Wallet has evolved into a 360° ecosystem of crypto features including swapping, staking and many other tasks. 

    Article image
    Image by Trust Wallet

    Over its years of operations, Trust Wallet has set a number of industry standards in safety, inclusivity and cross-network interoperability.

    Trust Wallet for BNB: One-stop crypto gateway, with a multi-chain focus 

    Launched in November 2017, Trust Wallet is a tier-1 cryptocurrency wallet for newcomers and pros. It is utilized by over 190+ million crypto owners from all over the world.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor's Strategy Completes $2 Billion Fundraising Offering to Buy Bitcoin
    Breaking: SEC Drops Investigation Into Robinhood Crypto
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Shares 3 Key Steps to Securing Your Crypto
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    • Trust Wallet is the world’s largest self-custody cryptocurrency wallet, supporting 100+ blockchain networks.
    • Besides cryptocurrency trading, purchasing and conversion, Trust Wallet supports staking, earning and lending services for stable and predictable yield on various crypto deposits.
    • Trust Wallet is the first cryptocurrency wallet to score ISO certification; in 2024, its tech architecture adheres to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 standards.
    • The wallet offers the best support for BNB smart chain and  Binance Coin (BNB), one of the largest altcoins by market cap, including buying BNB with fiat, swapping BNB, staking BNB, getting rewards from launchpools and so on.

    In October 2024, the team of multi-chain Trust Wallet authored ERC-7779 Standard and Trust Wallet SWIFT, a game-changing EVM development in the segment of account abstraction. Both products enhanced the Web3 experience for on-chain cryptocurrency users.

    Advertisement

    What is Binance Coin (BNB), and what makes it special? 

    Binance Coin (BNB) is an alternative cryptocurrency (altcoin) associated with Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. Since its launch in 2019, Binance Coin (BNB) has underpinned Binance's tokenomics as its unique reward, fee and community incentive cryptocurrency. Also, it is a core native crypto of Binance Smart Chain, Binance’s EVM-compatible smart contract platform for dApps.

    As of press time, Binance Coin (BNB) is the fifth largest cryptocurrency, with a whopping $96 billion market capitalization. The asset’s price has almost doubled in the last 12 months. With solid backing, a large audience and transparent fundamentals, BNB has been popular for almost six years.

    BNB crypto: How to benefit?

    As Binance Coin (BNB) is deeply integrated into a global cryptocurrency ecosystem, there are a number of ways its audience can benefit from operations with BNB:

    1. BNB trading: While buying/selling BNB cryptocurrency, its owner can benefit from its price fluctuations in both directions.
    2. BNB staking: Users can lock BNB in staking pools to contribute to the economic basis of BNB Smart Chain network’s security.
    3. BNB for Binance Launchpool: Holders of BNB can get rewards in novel tokens that debut on Binance’s platform.

    As such, BNB unlocks a number of earning opportunities for its holders regardless of their deposit size, investment strategy and background in crypto.

    Introducing Trust Wallet, Web3 hub for 100+ blockchains

    Trust Wallet is a reliable user-friendly non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet supporting over 100 blockchain networks. It facilitates secure and cost-effective operations with thousands of crypto tokens.

    Trust Wallet: Basics

    Self-custody cryptocurrency wallet Trust Wallet is an all-inclusive Web3 hub. With BNB and many other assets, users do not need to leave the single wallet to conduct all operations in crypto. 

    Trust Wallet users are able to deposit crypto or buy crypto with fiat via the platform’s partners, swap, stake to earn rewards, participate in launchpools and quests, explore dApps across a number of blockchains, and sell their digital assets for fiat.

    Besides managing a plethora of assets across 100+ blockchains, including Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Trust Wallet users can work with blockchain-based applications through an integrated Web3 browser.

    Trust Wallet: Instruments

    First of all, multi-chain Trust Wallet is a secure self-custody wallet. Its crypto-to-fiat on- and off-ramps and P2P options make purchasing crypto easier than ever before. 

    Trust Wallet has a native staking dashboard: it allows customers to lock their cryptocurrency in staking pools, with no need to withdraw it from their wallet. Its ETH staking pool is the biggest in the industry. Crypto staking is one of the most predictable income strategies in crypto. 

    Article image
    Image by Trust Wallet

    Trust Wallet invites its new and existing customers to participate in quests and launchpools to be rewarded for completing tasks and missions while studying Web3. 

    Article image
    Image by Trust Wallet

    Last but not least, Trust Wallet allows users to exchange their crypto holdings for fiat money and withdraw them seamlessly

    Trust Wallet: Security in focus

    Trust Wallet is the only large crypto wallet to achieve ISO certification: in 2024, it proudly obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certificates for security and privacy. This is the highest standard of recognition of the platform’s commitment to advocating the highest level of security.

    Trust Wallet supports a number of ways to back up and recover non-custodial wallets, including a secret phrase, cloud backup (iCloud and Google Drive) and even biometrics (FaceID & fingerprint), while direct email backup and recovery options are not available yet.

    Article image
    Image by Trust Wallet

    In 2024 alone, Trust Wallet prevented $450 million from being transferred to scammers, while $1.19 million were recovered thanks to a unique security program.

    Bonus: Trust Wallet for BNB holders in 2025

    While Trust Wallet is a reliable and accessible tool for every major cryptocurrency (it witnessed a total UX/UI revamp in 2024!), operations of BNB remain a particular priority for the platform. While it is fully independent from Binance’s legal entities since 2023, Trust Wallet is a go-to hub when it comes to all things BNB Chain.

    Its users are welcome to buy their first BNB with fiat, swap BNB for other assets across 15+ blockchains, stake BNB for rewards, explore Launchpools on BNB Smart Chain, dApps on BNB Smart Chain and cash out BNB for world’s major reserve currencies.

    Wrapping up: What makes Trust Wallet the wallet of choice for 190+ million users worldwide?

    Trust Wallet is the world’s largest cryptocurrency wallet with over 190 million customers. It supports operations with cryptocurrencies on 100+ blockchains, which is equal to over one million of tokens.

    Trust Wallet is a one-stop Web3 hub, as it facilitates the procedures of staking, earning, swapping, fiat-to-crypto conversion, launchpad participation and Web3 dApp browsing, all within a single interface.

    Trust Wallet is a premium wallet for BNB Chain: its customers seamlessly swap, stake, lend, trade and withdraw BNB in a cost-effective manner.

    #Trust Wallet

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 24, 2025 - 15:28
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 24
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Profitability Shift, Per This Key Indicator
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XT.COM x Rolling Stone China: HK VIP Night Showcases the Power of #BeyondTrade
    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 24
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Profitability Shift, Per This Key Indicator
    XRP Faces Massive 170% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Falls
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD