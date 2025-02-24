Trust Wallet Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Review: Go-To Hub for Binance Coin (BNB)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Initially introduced as an Ethereum-only wallet, Trust Wallet has evolved into a multi-chain self-custodial crypto gateway supporting over 100+ blockchains including BNB Chain, Trust Wallet has evolved into a 360° ecosystem of crypto features including swapping, staking and many other tasks.

Image by Trust Wallet

Over its years of operations, Trust Wallet has set a number of industry standards in safety, inclusivity and cross-network interoperability.

Trust Wallet for BNB: One-stop crypto gateway, with a multi-chain focus

Launched in November 2017, Trust Wallet is a tier-1 cryptocurrency wallet for newcomers and pros. It is utilized by over 190+ million crypto owners from all over the world.

Trust Wallet is the world’s largest self-custody cryptocurrency wallet, supporting 100+ blockchain networks.

Besides cryptocurrency trading, purchasing and conversion, Trust Wallet supports staking, earning and lending services for stable and predictable yield on various crypto deposits.

Trust Wallet is the first cryptocurrency wallet to score ISO certification; in 2024, its tech architecture adheres to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 standards.

The wallet offers the best support for BNB smart chain and Binance Coin (BNB), one of the largest altcoins by market cap, including buying BNB with fiat, swapping BNB, staking BNB, getting rewards from launchpools and so on.

In October 2024, the team of multi-chain Trust Wallet authored ERC-7779 Standard and Trust Wallet SWIFT, a game-changing EVM development in the segment of account abstraction. Both products enhanced the Web3 experience for on-chain cryptocurrency users.

Advertisement

What is Binance Coin (BNB), and what makes it special?

Binance Coin (BNB) is an alternative cryptocurrency (altcoin) associated with Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. Since its launch in 2019, Binance Coin (BNB) has underpinned Binance's tokenomics as its unique reward, fee and community incentive cryptocurrency. Also, it is a core native crypto of Binance Smart Chain, Binance’s EVM-compatible smart contract platform for dApps.

As of press time, Binance Coin (BNB) is the fifth largest cryptocurrency, with a whopping $96 billion market capitalization. The asset’s price has almost doubled in the last 12 months. With solid backing, a large audience and transparent fundamentals, BNB has been popular for almost six years.

BNB crypto: How to benefit?

As Binance Coin (BNB) is deeply integrated into a global cryptocurrency ecosystem, there are a number of ways its audience can benefit from operations with BNB:

BNB trading: While buying/selling BNB cryptocurrency, its owner can benefit from its price fluctuations in both directions. BNB staking: Users can lock BNB in staking pools to contribute to the economic basis of BNB Smart Chain network’s security. BNB for Binance Launchpool: Holders of BNB can get rewards in novel tokens that debut on Binance’s platform.

As such, BNB unlocks a number of earning opportunities for its holders regardless of their deposit size, investment strategy and background in crypto.

Introducing Trust Wallet, Web3 hub for 100+ blockchains

Trust Wallet is a reliable user-friendly non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet supporting over 100 blockchain networks. It facilitates secure and cost-effective operations with thousands of crypto tokens.

Trust Wallet: Basics

Self-custody cryptocurrency wallet Trust Wallet is an all-inclusive Web3 hub. With BNB and many other assets, users do not need to leave the single wallet to conduct all operations in crypto.

Trust Wallet users are able to deposit crypto or buy crypto with fiat via the platform’s partners, swap, stake to earn rewards, participate in launchpools and quests, explore dApps across a number of blockchains, and sell their digital assets for fiat.

Besides managing a plethora of assets across 100+ blockchains, including Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Trust Wallet users can work with blockchain-based applications through an integrated Web3 browser.

Trust Wallet: Instruments

First of all, multi-chain Trust Wallet is a secure self-custody wallet. Its crypto-to-fiat on- and off-ramps and P2P options make purchasing crypto easier than ever before.

Trust Wallet has a native staking dashboard: it allows customers to lock their cryptocurrency in staking pools, with no need to withdraw it from their wallet. Its ETH staking pool is the biggest in the industry. Crypto staking is one of the most predictable income strategies in crypto.

Image by Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet invites its new and existing customers to participate in quests and launchpools to be rewarded for completing tasks and missions while studying Web3.

Image by Trust Wallet

Last but not least, Trust Wallet allows users to exchange their crypto holdings for fiat money and withdraw them seamlessly

Trust Wallet: Security in focus

Trust Wallet is the only large crypto wallet to achieve ISO certification: in 2024, it proudly obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certificates for security and privacy. This is the highest standard of recognition of the platform’s commitment to advocating the highest level of security.

Trust Wallet supports a number of ways to back up and recover non-custodial wallets, including a secret phrase, cloud backup (iCloud and Google Drive) and even biometrics (FaceID & fingerprint), while direct email backup and recovery options are not available yet.

Image by Trust Wallet

In 2024 alone, Trust Wallet prevented $450 million from being transferred to scammers, while $1.19 million were recovered thanks to a unique security program.

Bonus: Trust Wallet for BNB holders in 2025

While Trust Wallet is a reliable and accessible tool for every major cryptocurrency (it witnessed a total UX/UI revamp in 2024!), operations of BNB remain a particular priority for the platform. While it is fully independent from Binance’s legal entities since 2023, Trust Wallet is a go-to hub when it comes to all things BNB Chain.

Its users are welcome to buy their first BNB with fiat, swap BNB for other assets across 15+ blockchains, stake BNB for rewards, explore Launchpools on BNB Smart Chain, dApps on BNB Smart Chain and cash out BNB for world’s major reserve currencies.

Wrapping up: What makes Trust Wallet the wallet of choice for 190+ million users worldwide?

Trust Wallet is the world’s largest cryptocurrency wallet with over 190 million customers. It supports operations with cryptocurrencies on 100+ blockchains, which is equal to over one million of tokens.

Trust Wallet is a one-stop Web3 hub, as it facilitates the procedures of staking, earning, swapping, fiat-to-crypto conversion, launchpad participation and Web3 dApp browsing, all within a single interface.

Trust Wallet is a premium wallet for BNB Chain: its customers seamlessly swap, stake, lend, trade and withdraw BNB in a cost-effective manner.