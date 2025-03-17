Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Very Rare Death Cross Versus Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 13:18
    Death cross stuns Dogecoin (DOGE) versus Bitcoin (BTC), but is major meme coin doomed?
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Very Rare Death Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ominous pattern recently emerged on the price chart of the most popular meme cryptocurrency in the world, Dogecoin (DOGE). The talk is about the 23-day moving average crossing from an upside down to a 200-day moving average, which forms a figure of technical analysis better known as death cross. 

    Advertisement

    This is a pairing of Dogecoin to Bitcoin (BTC), by the way. The catch, however, and there is one, is that it happens on the two-day time frame of DOGE, which is not a common price chart setting many pay attention to.

    Related
    Binance's CZ Shares Hot Take on North Korean Hacker Bitcoin Data: $1.16 Billion BTC
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 11:00
    Binance's CZ Shares Hot Take on North Korean Hacker Bitcoin Data: $1.16 Billion BTC
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition
    Binance's CZ Shares Hot Take on North Korean Hacker Bitcoin Data: $1.16 Billion BTC

    That said, in times when trading is more and more managed by algorithms, and bots and artificial intelligence are being implemented further into financial markets, particularly in cryptocurrencies, something seemingly exotic - even if it is just a slight tweak, like stretching the time frame to a two-day scale - may provide an angle few have considered. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    For Dogecoin, that angle happens to reveal a death cross for the meme coin versus BTC.

    What is death cross?

    If history and technical analysis have anything to say about it, the emergence of a death cross often signals a correction for the asset in question. 

    Given that DOGE has already been grinding lower, particularly after the brief euphoric bump surrounding the U.S. elections that quickly morphed into a kind of post-hype hangover, this fresh development could be the market's way of saying that Dogecoin will continue to lag behind Bitcoin

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnesses Epic 400% Spike in Activity: Bullish?
    Sun, 03/16/2025 - 13:38
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnesses Epic 400% Spike in Activity: Bullish?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    If the market trends upward, DOGE might struggle to keep pace. If the market corrects downward, it could see even more painful dips relative to BTC.

    While these technical signals are rarely set in stone, especially when they are not on the usual chart settings, they provide an interesting, if not cautionary, note to traders.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 13:35
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 13:30
    SHIB All-Exchange Reserve Crashes to All-Time Low – What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Saudi CFO Summit 2025: Navigating Digital Change & Business Growth
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Saudi CFO Summit 2025: Navigating Digital Change & Business Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    SHIB All-Exchange Reserve Crashes to All-Time Low – What's Happening?
    PancakeSwap (CAKE) up 45% as BNB Network Gets Massive Boost
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD