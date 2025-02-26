Advertisement
    Breaking: Pump.Fun Account Hacked to Promote Fake Token

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 15:28
    Social media users have been warned against interacting with fraudulent tokens
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The official X account of Solana-based memecoin factory Pump.Fun has been compromised, according to some social media reports. 

    Earlier this Wednesday, the account posted the official governance token of the platform in order to supposedly reward some "OG degens." 

    However, X users were quickly warned against interacting with the profile since the tokens were fraudulent. 

    Bank of America CEO Shares What They Need to Start Issuing Stablecoins
    'Not So Fast': John Bollinger Reacts to Bitcoin Bear Market Talk
    'Bitcoin Won't Die': Binance's CZ

    As reported by U.Today, the official account of Time, one of the most famous magazines, was also recently hacked to promote a fake Solana-based cryptocurrency. 

    Such attacks tend to be rather frequent, and Elon Musk's X is yet to find a reliable way of countering them.  

           

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies

