Breaking: Pump.Fun Account Hacked to Promote Fake Token

The official X account of Solana-based memecoin factory Pump.Fun has been compromised, according to some social media reports.

Advertisement

Earlier this Wednesday, the account posted the official governance token of the platform in order to supposedly reward some "OG degens."

However, X users were quickly warned against interacting with the profile since the tokens were fraudulent.

As reported by U.Today, the official account of Time, one of the most famous magazines, was also recently hacked to promote a fake Solana-based cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Such attacks tend to be rather frequent, and Elon Musk's X is yet to find a reliable way of countering them.