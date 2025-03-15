Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 15:40
    Can weekend become bullish for SHIB?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend has begun with the market bounce off, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    Unlike most of the other coins, the price of SHIB has dropped by 0.3% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of a narrow channel, between the support of $0.00001263 and the resistance of $0.00001287. 

    As none of the sides is dominating and the volume keeps falling, there are low chances to expect sharp moves by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is neutral at the moment. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the nearest level of $0.000013. In that case, the breakout may lead to the $0.00001350-$0.000014 zone.

    A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. Even if the bar closes around the current prices, the energy might not be enough for a further move to the north. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001278 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

