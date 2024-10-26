Advertisement
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly

    
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB community continues to remove meme coins from circulating supply
    Sat, 26/10/2024 - 20:00
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent tweet published by the Shibburn tracking platform, which deals with Shiba Inu burn transfers, it was revealed that the SHIB burn rate had spiked by a large degree over the past day.

    While the SHIB price strives to recover after the massive fall on Friday, the figures shown by the weekly burns are not as optimistic as the daily ones.

    Shib burns jumps 232%

    In the aforementioned tweet, Shibburn says that since last morning, the community has managed to dispose of a substantial amount of meme coins — 9,062,019 SHIB. This advanced the burn rate by 232.95%.

    This result was achieved in seven transfers of SHIB to dead-end wallets. The three biggest ones transferred 4,527,734, 3,577,935 and 1,918,753 Shiba Inu coins to unspendable blockchain addresses.

    However, while the daily burn rate has shown quite a big jump, the weekly rate is much less optimistic this time. This metric now shows a minus 84.72% reading with 48,802,642 SHIB burned over the past seven days.

    SHIB's guide on how to move NFTs between Ethereum and Shibarium

    Earlier this week, SHIB’s marketing specialist known under the pseudonym Lucie took to her X account to give the community a guide on how to transfer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) between two blockchains — Ethereum and Shibarium. Now she says, this has finally become possible via the NFT Bridge on Shibarium.

    The first step, Lucie’s post says, is to open the Shiba Inu Bridge page. Then, one is required to connect one’s Ethereum wallet and make sure it is also connected to Ethereum.

    After that, it is necessary to select the NFT Bridge by clicking “Bridge NFTs,” then pick the token you want to send to Shibarium from Ethereum. Clicking “Deposit” after that will begin the transition. The last step here is to review the details of the transfer and confirm it in the Ethereum wallet.

    SHIB bearish price performance

    Following Bitcoin’s 2.7% plunge on Friday, which took place for multiple reasons, including the recent announcement about the U.S. government making a criminal probe into Tether and the new negative developments in the Middle East, the second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB followed suit, plunging by 5.23%.

    While the flagship crypto managed to recover by less than 1% so far, Shiba Inu has pared its losses a little stronger, rising by 2.03%.

    #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #NFT News
