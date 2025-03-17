Advertisement
AD

    Hashdex Seeking to Add XRP and ADA to Crypto Index ETF

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 20:37
    Hashdex aims to diversify the crypto index ETF with XRP and ADA
    Advertisement
    Hashdex Seeking to Add XRP and ADA to Crypto Index ETF
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Hashdex, a Brazil-based asset manager specializing in digital assets, has filed an amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in order to expand its cryptocurrency index ETF with a slew of additional altcoins, including XRP and Cardano (ADA). 

    Advertisement

    In order to be eligible for inclusion in the index, cryptocurrency tokens must meet several criteria such as having tradable markets listed on core exchanges (Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, and so on) and having free-floating pricing (meaning that its value is not supposed to be pegged to any other asset). 

    Hashdex can take into consideration several other factors such as reputational and security concerns. Cryptocurrencies that do not facilitate novel use cases and lack crypto-economic innovation will not be part of the index ETF. The firm has clarified that meme cryptocurrencies may be excluded from the index. 

    HOT Stories
    Hashdex Seeking to Add XRP and ADA to Crypto Index ETF
    Saylor Will 'Break' Bitcoin Game, Legendary Angel Investor Says
    $1.7 Billion Outflows Hit BTC, ETH, SOL for 5th Week, But Here's Survivor
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)

    As of March 17, Bitcoin has an 88.3% weighting in the ETF. Ethereum (ETH) accounts for the remaining 11.7%.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 15:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
     

    The new tokens will be weighed based on their free float market capitalizations. 

    The ETF currently has a total of $70.43 million in net assets. 

    An expanded version of the ETF that offers more cryptocurrencies is already available on the Bermuda Stock Exchange. 

    Last month, Hashdex secured approval to launch the very first spot XRP ETF in the world. This came after the firm also obtained approval to launch an ETF that offers exposure to Solana (SOL). 

    Meanwhile, there are countless pending proposals to launch various spot altcoin ETFs in the U.S. The SEC is widely expected to approve XRP and Solana ETF this year, according to betting markets.  

    #XRP ETF

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 18:49
    Saylor Will 'Break' Bitcoin Game, Legendary Angel Investor Says
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 16:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Market 'Deleveraging': Bullish?
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Rules Over Followers: BYDFi’s Official Response to ExtraVOD’s False Allegations
    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rules Over Followers: BYDFi’s Official Response to ExtraVOD’s False Allegations
    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Hashdex Seeking to Add XRP and ADA to Crypto Index ETF
    Saylor Will 'Break' Bitcoin Game, Legendary Angel Investor Says
    Bitcoin (BTC) Market 'Deleveraging': Bullish?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD